MARA Boosts Its Bitcoin Treasury To 52,850 BTC Worth Over $6 Billion After September Production ⋆ ZyCrypto

Top Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Digital, reported that its BTC stash has climbed to 52,850 BTC, valued at over $6 billion, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy in corporate treasury holdings of the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

MARA Crosses $6 Billion Bitcoin Holdings Milestone

MARA said it minted a total of 736 BTC in September, up 4.4% from its 705 BTC haul in August, and won 218 blocks on the Bitcoin network, according to its latest monthly production update on Friday.

“In September, we produced 218 blocks, a 5% increase over August, demonstrating the continued strength and resilience of our operations even as global hashrate grew 9% month-over-month to an average of 1,031 EH/s,” MARA Chairman and CEO Fred Thiel said in an official statement. “This growth in production underscores our ability to execute consistently, even as mining becomes more difficult.”

The firm’s energized hashrate also rose 1% month-over-month in September to 60.4 exahashes per second (EH/s), with all containers at its Texas wind farm now fully connected. MARA is one of the few miners controlling over 50 EH/s hashrate, alongside IREN and CleanSpark.

MARA stated that it was a Bitcoin net seller last month, citing “digital asset management activities.” Nevertheless, the company remains the largest holder of Bitcoin among public Bitcoin miners, inclusive of BTC that is loaned, actively managed, or pledged as collateral.

Second Largest Bitcoin Treasury

MARA’s Bitcoin stack increased from 50,639 BTC on August 31 to 52,850 BTC as of the end of September. These holdings represent a total value of approximately $6.4 billion, based on Bitcoin’s current price of $122,532 at the time of publication, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price spiked 1.6%.

MARA holds the second-largest stockpile of Bitcoin among all publicly traded companies, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries. Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) holds the number one spot with a whopping 640,031 Bitcoin worth $78.6 billion.