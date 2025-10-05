[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?

Bitcoin surged to an all-time high above $125,000 early on October 5th, shattering its previous price record and marking a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency that has captivated investors and skeptics alike since its inception in 2009.

Trading volumes across major exchanges surged dramatically as the news spread, with analysts attributing the rally to a confluence of factors, including increased institutional adoption, favorable regulatory developments, and growing concerns about inflation in traditional currencies.

Wall Street has taken notice. Major financial institutions that once dismissed Bitcoin as a speculative bubble have quietly been accumulating positions, while exchange-traded funds tracking the cryptocurrency have seen record inflows in recent months. The rally has vindicated long-term holders while raising fresh questions about market sustainability and the potential for further gains.