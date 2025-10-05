ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin surged to an all-time high above $125,000 early on October 5th, shattering its previous price record and marking a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency that has captivated investors and skeptics alike since its inception in 2009. Trading volumes across major exchanges surged dramatically as the news spread, with analysts attributing the rally to a confluence of factors, including increased institutional adoption, favorable regulatory developments, and growing concerns about inflation in traditional currencies. Wall Street has taken notice. Major financial institutions that once dismissed Bitcoin as a speculative bubble have quietly been accumulating positions, while exchange-traded funds tracking the cryptocurrency have seen record inflows in recent months. The rally has vindicated long-term holders while raising fresh questions about market sustainability and the potential for further gains. Tune in below to follow the latest analysis and opinions on Bitcoin price movements.

[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?

By: CryptoNews
2025/10/05 13:23
Bitcoin surged to an all-time high above $125,000 early on October 5th, shattering its previous price record and marking a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency that has captivated investors and skeptics alike since its inception in 2009.

Trading volumes across major exchanges surged dramatically as the news spread, with analysts attributing the rally to a confluence of factors, including increased institutional adoption, favorable regulatory developments, and growing concerns about inflation in traditional currencies.

Wall Street has taken notice. Major financial institutions that once dismissed Bitcoin as a speculative bubble have quietly been accumulating positions, while exchange-traded funds tracking the cryptocurrency have seen record inflows in recent months. The rally has vindicated long-term holders while raising fresh questions about market sustainability and the potential for further gains. Tune in below to follow the latest analysis and opinions on Bitcoin price movements.

Live Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here's What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
