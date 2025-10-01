LINK & Swift: Is It a Breakthrough Game-Changer in 2025?

LINK and Swift continue to build on their partnership.

LINK and Swift continue to build on their partnership. They aim at creating a setup that enables banks to handle tokenised funds directly from their existing tools. This setup pulls in the coin’s Runtime Environment along with Swift’s messaging network. The pilot with UBS Tokenise shows how this could boost efficiency across the global fund world.

LINK CRE and Swift

Swift, the whole thing runs on the coins CRE. That part grabs Swift messages that follow ISO 20022 rules. Those messages then fire up events in smart contracts through the coin’s Digital Transfer Agent standard. Banks can manage tokenised assets on the chain this way.

At press time, the market capitalisation of LINK showed a downward trend in recent days. The RSI indicator values are at 47.87, indicating a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment. The Fear & Greed Index is in the fear zone, which also suggests caution among investors. The market cap is currently at $14.55 billion, with a slight decrease of 0.05%.

How Swift and LINK CCIP Facilitate Blockchain Transactions

Swift is a big messaging setup for banks around the world. It hooks up with blockchain through the coin’s Chain Interoperability Protocol, or CCIP. Financial spots grab the Swift SDK and fire off MT messages. Those come packed with a signed blockchain, and they head straight to Swift next.

Swift takes that signed message along with the metadata and pushes it over to the coin’s CCIP. CCIP then sets up the whole transaction. It moves from a source blockchain to a destination one. A forwarder helps out, and there are CCIP routers on both chains to work. Once it’s done, the transaction status updates flow back via Swift.

Putting the coins and Swift together changes things for finance folks. Banks get to tap into blockchains without messing with their old infrastructure. That opens doors for more people to jump in and spark new ideas.

Smart contracts and these standards help transfer agents handle tokenised flows better. Efficiency goes up, and costs might drop over time. You know, it is not just about speed. It pushes the industry toward broader blockchain use in real ways.

What Analysts Say About LINK

People keep bringing up the coin and how it might surge to $47. It seems more likely these days, especially if it manages to hold onto that key $20 support level. Crypto analyst @ali_charts points out this spot as a big accumulation area. That could really drive LINK up to some solid gains. The coin sits at $21.38 right now.

This UBS tokenisation pilot setup highlights a practical step forward. For the financial sector, it marks a key moment. Adoption of blockchain could pick up pace from here. Thing is, seeing it work in a pilot like this makes the potential feel solid. UBS has developed UBS Tokenise as a full-service provider for digital asset services.

Word By Co-Founder

Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, said, “I’m very excited about this landmark innovation we’ve achieved by leveraging Swift’s standards and UBS’ tokenised asset design, as we are showing how the use of smart contracts and new technical standards can enable transfer agents and other entities to manage tokenised asset workflows on-chain.”

