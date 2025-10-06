Limitless's community sale subscription amount exceeded US$200 million, exceeding the fundraising by 200 times By: PANews 2025/10/06 09:02 Share

PANews reported on October 6 that the community pre-sale of the Base prediction market Limitless on Capital Launchpad, a fundraising platform under Kaito AI, has ended, with the subscription amount exceeding US$200 million, exceeding the subscription amount by 200 times.