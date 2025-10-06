Limitless Community Sale on Kaito Oversubscribed by 200 Times

Key Points: Limitless completed community sale, raising $200.96M, 200x oversubscription.

Substantial interest in Base-native ecosystems.

Funding boosts Limitless’s positioning in crypto prediction markets.

Limitless announced the conclusion of its community sale on Kaito, raising $200.96 million, oversubscribed 200 times, on October 5th within the Base ecosystem.

This significant oversubscription underscores strong investor interest in Base-native prediction markets, potentially impacting liquidity and trading in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Limitless Raises $200M, Surpasses Expectations by 200x

Limitless’s sale on Kaito resulted in significant fundraising. Oversubscribed by 200 times, this reflects the strong demand and investor confidence in the project. Led by CEO CJ Hetherington and COO Roman Mogylnyi, the company has consistently focused on expanding its blockchain-based platform offerings.

The overwhelming investor interest showcased during the sale bolsters Limitless’s funding capabilities. With $200,963,519 secured, the transaction underscores the platform’s advocacy for robust governance and incentive strategies, paving the way for further Base-native developments.

Market experts highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding Base Layer 2 solutions, pointing to potential increases in liquidity and transaction volume. No immediate statements from influential KOLs such as Arthur Hayes or Vitalik indicate that the crypto community is closely watching future developments.

Base Ecosystem Fundraising Reflects DeFi Trend Surge

Did you know? The 200x oversubscription in Limitless’s sale emphasizes a historical trend seen in high-demand prediction markets, where liquidity influx often results in short-term volatility, akin to early Kalshi and Polymarket launches.

As of October 5, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,504.13 with a circulating supply of over 120.7 million. Its market cap is $543.66 billion, reflecting a 77.24% price increase over the last 90 days, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:55 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that the influx of capital into Base-native technologies could spur greater DeFi adoption. This aligns with observed past performances where similar fundraising surges led to strategic ecosystem growth and technical advancements.