Liam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Arrives On Paramount+ This Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:55
“The Naked Gun” partial movie poster featuring Liam Neeson.

Paramount Pictures

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s sequel to Leslie Nielsen’s The Naked Gun movie trilogy is coming to Paramount+ this week.

Rated PG-13, The Naked Gun premiered in theaters on Aug. 1 and arrived on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Sept. 2. The official logline for the new Naked Gun movie reads, “Only one man has the particular set of skills … to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in The Naked Gun.”

Forbes‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

The late Nielsen first played Frank Sr. on the ABC sitcom Police Squad! in 1982 and reprised the role in The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! in 1988. The film spawned two more sequels starring Nielsen: The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear in 1991 and The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult in 1993. Nielsen was joined in all three films by co-stars Priscilla Presley and George Kennedy.

In the new film, Frank Sr. is investigating the mysterious death of a tech genius working for billionaire tech mogul Richard Caine (Danny Huston). Anderson plays Beth Davenport, the sister of the deceased, who joins Frank in his investigation.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live) and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) and Erica Huggins, The Naked Gun also stars Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy and Eddie Yu.

Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers

Paramount+ announced in a press release on Monday that The Naked Gun will make its streaming video on demand debut on Paramount+ on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Viewers who don’t have the platform can either subscribe to the ad-based Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 per month, or the ad-free Paramount+ Premium, which is $12.99 per month.

Will Liam Neeson Return For Another ‘Naked Gun’ Movie?

Since the first Naked Gun movie had two sequels starring Leslie Nielsen, Liam Neeson was asked by Newsweek in an interview in August if he’d be interested in reprising Frank Drebin Jr.

Unfortunately for fans of The Naked Gun franchise and Neeson’s new movie, it sounds like the Taken franchise star is satisfied with what he’s accomplished with the film and is content to leave it at that.

“I think the film’s going to have a few giggles and a few laughs in it, and God, we all need that at the minute,” Neeson told Newsweek. “I think it’s probably a one-off. Not that the experience wasn’t great, it was. It’s terrific, working with Pamela, Danny Huston, all these terrific guys.”

ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

During its theatrical run, Neeson’s The Naked Gun earned $52.6 million domestically and $49.5 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $102.1 million. The film had a production budget of $42 million before prints and advertising costs, according to Variety.

The Naked Gun was also a big hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, earning an 88% “fresh” rating based on 319 reviews. The film also had a 73% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings.

The Naked Gun arrives on streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday.

ForbesRecap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/29/liam-neesons-the-naked-gun-arrives-on-paramount-this-week/

