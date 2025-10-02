ExchangeDEX+
LG Electronics To Raise $1.3 Billion From Indian Unit’s IPO Amid Consumer Boom

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 12:22
Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India Limited, speaks at a press conference announcing the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Mumbai, India, on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

LG Electronics India—part of South Korea’s LG Electronics—is raising as much as 116 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) from its maiden share sale in India amid a consumer boom in the world’s most populous country.

The company will sell up to 101.8 million shares—equivalent to a 15% stake—at between 1,080 rupees to 1,140 rupees apiece in the IPO, which values LG Electronics India at 774 billion rupees, according to a newspaper advertisement on Wednesday. The book-building process will start next Monday and will end on Thursday, while trading on the National Stock Exchange of India will begin October 14.

LG Electronics is listing its Indian unit amid a consumer boom in the country. To tap the demand, the company reportedly plans to double its manufacturing capacity in five years and make the country a global manufacturing hub. It is building a $600 million factory, which will start commercial operations by the end of 2026, in Sri City in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The company claims to have the largest distribution network among home appliances and consumer electronics makers in India, with over 35,000 sales points. Its net profit rose 45% to 22 billion rupees in the year ended March.

The maiden share sale is happening as India’s IPO market is heating up. Tata Capital is set to raise 155 billion rupees in what could be the country’s biggest listing this year, with trading to start on October 13. More listings are on the way including those of Walmart-owned PhonePe and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, the country’s top mobile carrier.

LG Electronics is part of LG Corp., one of South Korea’s biggest conglomerates, which is controlled by billionaire Koo Kwang-mo. With an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, Koo, 47, who inherited the share of his late father and former LG chairman Koo Bon-Moo after his death in 2018, is among the country’s wealthiest. The group plans to invest 100 trillion won ($74 billion) over the next five years in new technologies including AI, biotech, and cleantech, as well as scale up its manufacturing of batteries, auto parts, and next-gen display screens.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/yessarrosendar/2025/10/01/lg-electronics-to-raise-13-billion-from-indian-units-ipo-amid-consumer-boom/

