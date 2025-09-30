Led Zeppelin Live EP Debuts With A New Top 10 Sales Week

Led Zeppelin returns with the Live EP, which debuts inside the top 10 on multiple Billboard charts while honoring Physical Graffiti’s fiftieth anniversary. Led Zeppelin 1975 Jimmy Page Earls Court (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) WireImage

Led Zeppelin is back on the Billboard charts in America with a brand new release. From time to time, the group manages to appear on a lucky few tallies with older collections, but thanks to a major anniversary, the pioneering rock troupe debuts its new Live EP on multiple tallies. The recently-shared set even manages to crack the top 10 as it gets off to a fantastic start in the United States.

Led Zeppelin’s New Top 10 Album

Led Zeppelin’s Live EP launches at No. 6 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart, which is specific to that one format. The set also manages to start inside the top 10 on the Top Album Sales ranking, which is not focused on one format or genre. On that roster, thanks to 9,500 pure purchases (according to Luminate), Led Zeppelin’s latest kicks off its time at No. 9.

How Many Top 10 Albums Does Led Zeppelin Have?

The Live EP marks an eleventh top 10 for Led Zeppelin on the Vinyl Albums ranking. Only two projects from the band have managed to appear on the list without breaking into the highest tier.

Led Zeppelin has scored four No. 1s on the vinyl tally, with Physical Graffiti, Led Zeppelin IV, the group’s self-titled effort, and Celebration Day. Several other projects — including Presence, Houses of the Holy, and Led Zeppelin II — missed out on running the show by just one space.

Led Zeppelin’s History of Top 10 Bestsellers

Over on the Top Album Sales chart, the Live EP becomes Led Zeppelin’s lucky thirteenth top 10. The rockers have racked up a total of 22 appearances, with a little more than half of them becoming top 10 bestsellers.

Unlike on the vinyl-only roster, Led Zeppelin has only conquered the Top Album Sales tally once, with How the West Was Won, back in 2003.

Led Zeppelin Earns First New Top 10 Album in a Decade

The newly-released Live EP gives Led Zeppelin its first brand new top 10 hit on the Top Album Sales chart since 2016. In October of that year, The Complete BBC Sessions launched and peaked at No. 10 on the vinyl roster.

The Live EP brings Led Zeppelin back to the uppermost region on the vinyl list for the first time in just over a decade. On the chart dated August 22, 2015, Presence, In Through the Out Door, and Coda debuted and reached their peaks of No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4, respectively, and the band hasn’t risen into the tier since.

How Physical Graffiti’s Anniversary Spawned Led Zeppelin’s New EP

Led Zeppelin shared the Live EP on September 12 to coincide with the fiftieth anniversary of the band’s full-length album Physical Graffiti, which dropped in 1975. To honor that collection, one of the band’s most celebrated, a special anniversary version was issued, though fans could pick up the two titles separately if they chose to.

Which Songs Are Included on Led Zeppelin’s New EP?

The Live EP only features four songs, which makes its quick sales success in America somewhat surprising. The first two tunes on its tracklist are “In My Time of Dying” and “Trampled Underfoot,” both of which were recorded at a concert at Earls Court in 1975. The second half of the project includes “Sick Again” and “Kashmir,” and those two cuts were taped at a show in Knebworth in 1979.

Led Zeppelin’s Live EP Starts on Five Billboard Charts

As the Live EP starts inside the top 10 on two Billboard charts, the project also lands on three others, but doesn’t quite make it to the loftiest spaces. The short Live set performs best among those three rankings on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, where it begins at No. 12. On the Top Rock & Alternative Albums ranking, the set barely becomes a top 40 success as it launches at No. 38.

Led Zeppelin Returns to the Billboard 200

Led Zeppelin returns to the Billboard 200 this week as the Live EP performed well enough to land on the ranking of the most consumed albums and short collections in the country. The four-song set starts at No. 150 this week. Luminate reports that it moved about 9,650 equivalent units, with only about 150 of those coming from streaming activity or purchases of individual tunes, but not the entire full-length.