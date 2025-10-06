Landlord “World Travel” Season Wraps Up: A Global Showdown of Strategy and Wealth

As the curtain fell on October 2, the latest Landlord season — “World Travel” — officially came to a close.

Launched on September 26, this season marked one of Landlord’s most ambitious updates yet, featuring a global city-based map system and deeper layers of strategic gameplay that drew players from all around the world. The result: a record-breaking surge in on-chain engagement and community participation.

Over the course of just one week, more than 2 million players joined the season, completing over 4 million on-chain interactions in total — a 230% increase in activity compared to the previous season. The season’s reward pool became the focal point of competition, with Land NFTs, functional NFTs, and USDT prizes rapidly claimed by top-performing players.

One of the standout highlights of the “World Travel” season was the heated rivalry between cities. Virtual hubs such as Singapore, New York, Dubai, and Turkey all saw intense investment battles, with Singapore ultimately crowned the “Most Popular City” after players strategically concentrated their holdings there. Meanwhile, the newly introduced Alliance system sparked major excitement within the community — several property alliances began coordinating regional developments and even proposed “Mega Building” projects for future seasons, paving the way for large-scale cooperative gameplay.

Competition on the leaderboard reached new heights as players fought to optimize their investment strategies and land upgrades.Those who topped the seasonal rankings received limited-edition NFTs and governance token airdrops, while leading landholders earned automatic whitelist access for the upcoming season — further enhancing the rewards for long-term participation.

In its post-season summary, the Landlord team celebrated this milestone, noting that “World Travel” not only set new records for user engagement and on-chain activity, but also validated the game’s Seasonal + Global Map innovation model. This successful season lays a solid foundation for future expansions and feature upgrades, proving that Landlord’s evolving gameplay can continuously capture player interest.

Looking ahead, Landlord plans to push the boundaries of fully on-chain gaming even further. The next season will introduce new city themes and event mechanics, encouraging deeper cooperation and competition among players.

The team is also developing advanced alliance mechanics and cross-season reward systems to ensure a sustainable economy and continuously evolving gameplay experience.

“Landlord’s goal is not just to be a game — it’s to become a true digital economy,” the team emphasized in their seasonal recap. “We’ll keep innovating to ensure every player can build their own legacy of wealth and strategy within this world.”

With the “World Travel” season now concluded, a new journey is about to begin. Stay tuned — Landlord will soon reveal the theme and gameplay mechanics for the next season.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.