ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Labor Department won’t release Friday’s key jobs report, other data, in case of a shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Capitol is seen in the background as signage for US Department of Labor is seen in Washington, DC on August 4, 2025. Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images The Labor Department is preparing for what would amount to a news and data blackout should the U.S. government suspend operations. In a contingency plan released Friday, the department said it was looking “to ensure that DOL agencies can perform an orderly suspension of programs and operations should a lapse occur, while continuing those limited activities authorized to continue during a lapse.” While the department’s scope covers a multitude of areas, the impact on data releases will be pressing for investors. The DOL, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has several key reports upcoming that will provide important clues about the direction of the economy and inform Federal Reserve policymakers ahead of their next meeting in October. “BLS will suspend all operations,” the 73-page plan stated. “Economic data that are scheduled to be released during the lapse will not be released.” Among the important upcoming reports that could be impacted: On Friday, the BLS will release the monthly nonfarm payrolls report at a time when job growth has been weakening substantially. The department also releases the initial jobless claims report each Thursday. Then, on Oct. 15, it is scheduled to release the consumer price index, a key inflation indicator and in fact the last such reading the Fed will get before it convenes Oct. 28-29. In addition to not releasing the reports, the department noted that “all active data collection activities for BLS surveys will cease,” indicating that other reports could be delayed should the shutdown drag on. “The BLS website will not be updated with new content or restored in the event of a technical failure… The post Labor Department won’t release Friday’s key jobs report, other data, in case of a shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Capitol is seen in the background as signage for US Department of Labor is seen in Washington, DC on August 4, 2025. Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images The Labor Department is preparing for what would amount to a news and data blackout should the U.S. government suspend operations. In a contingency plan released Friday, the department said it was looking “to ensure that DOL agencies can perform an orderly suspension of programs and operations should a lapse occur, while continuing those limited activities authorized to continue during a lapse.” While the department’s scope covers a multitude of areas, the impact on data releases will be pressing for investors. The DOL, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has several key reports upcoming that will provide important clues about the direction of the economy and inform Federal Reserve policymakers ahead of their next meeting in October. “BLS will suspend all operations,” the 73-page plan stated. “Economic data that are scheduled to be released during the lapse will not be released.” Among the important upcoming reports that could be impacted: On Friday, the BLS will release the monthly nonfarm payrolls report at a time when job growth has been weakening substantially. The department also releases the initial jobless claims report each Thursday. Then, on Oct. 15, it is scheduled to release the consumer price index, a key inflation indicator and in fact the last such reading the Fed will get before it convenes Oct. 28-29. In addition to not releasing the reports, the department noted that “all active data collection activities for BLS surveys will cease,” indicating that other reports could be delayed should the shutdown drag on. “The BLS website will not be updated with new content or restored in the event of a technical failure…

Labor Department won’t release Friday’s key jobs report, other data, in case of a shutdown

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 00:22
Threshold
T$0.01173-5.32%
COM
COM$0.005078-7.45%
Dogechain
DC$0.00001427-6.24%
Union
U$0.005709-11.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000683-4.92%

The US Capitol is seen in the background as signage for US Department of Labor is seen in Washington, DC on August 4, 2025.

Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images

The Labor Department is preparing for what would amount to a news and data blackout should the U.S. government suspend operations.

In a contingency plan released Friday, the department said it was looking “to ensure that DOL agencies can perform an orderly suspension of programs and operations should a lapse occur, while continuing those limited activities authorized to continue during a lapse.”

While the department’s scope covers a multitude of areas, the impact on data releases will be pressing for investors. The DOL, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has several key reports upcoming that will provide important clues about the direction of the economy and inform Federal Reserve policymakers ahead of their next meeting in October.

“BLS will suspend all operations,” the 73-page plan stated. “Economic data that are scheduled to be released during the lapse will not be released.”

Among the important upcoming reports that could be impacted: On Friday, the BLS will release the monthly nonfarm payrolls report at a time when job growth has been weakening substantially. The department also releases the initial jobless claims report each Thursday.

Then, on Oct. 15, it is scheduled to release the consumer price index, a key inflation indicator and in fact the last such reading the Fed will get before it convenes Oct. 28-29.

In addition to not releasing the reports, the department noted that “all active data collection activities for BLS surveys will cease,” indicating that other reports could be delayed should the shutdown drag on.

“The BLS website will not be updated with new content or restored in the event of a technical failure during a lapse,” the release said.

In all, the BLS releases about a dozen economic reports each month, also involving import and export prices, wages and other activities related to consumers and workers.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/29/bls-wont-be-releasing-data-including-fridays-key-jobs-report-in-case-of-a-shutdown.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08903-8.79%
Sign
SIGN$0.03682-5.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001598+7.60%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003068-8.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,864.75
$98,864.75$98,864.75

-2.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,208.75
$3,208.75$3,208.75

-5.25%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2979
$2.2979$2.2979

-5.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.33
$143.33$143.33

-6.41%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16353
$0.16353$0.16353

-5.32%