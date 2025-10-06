L1 public chain leads the altcoin market in Q4’s first week By: PANews 2025/10/06 21:13 Share

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Decrypt, Layer-1 public blockchains performed strongly in the first week of the fourth quarter of the crypto market, leading the gains among altcoins. According to Velo data, between September 29th and October 5th, Layer-1 public chain tokens (including Solana, Avalanche, BNB, Sui, and Aptos) saw an overall increase of 12.54%, outperforming other sectors such as Layer-2, meme coins, and DeFi. Aptos saw a 25.3% weekly increase.