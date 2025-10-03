ExchangeDEX+
Kevin Durant Expects To Sign Extension With Rockets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:41
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Kevin Durant speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On Monday, at media day for the Houston Rockets, forward Kevin Durant told reporters that he saw himself signing a contract extension with the Rockets at some point. Durant’s future status has been the subject of much speculation since the Rockets first acquired the superstar prior to this summer’s draft.

Durant, 37, is currently on the last year of a four-year, $194.22 million contract which will pay him $54.71 million during the 2025-2026 season. The future Hall of Famer has indicated that he intends to continue playing into his 40s. His size and skillset would be conducive to such longevity.

The Rockets of course made headlines when they traded former second overall pick Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the tenth pick in the 2025 draft to acquire Durant. League-wide, the belief was that the move would vault the franchise into contention. Houston won 52 games last season and captured the second seed in the Western Conference but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Durant figures to slot into the Rockets’ starting lineup next to center Alperen Sengun and forward Jabari Smith Jr. on the frontline. It’s likely that Durant would need to take a discount on his extension from the max amount he could command, given that extensions for Sengun and Smith will be kicking in. Forward Tari Eason is also negotiating an extension with the team, accelerating the financial crunch. As of today, per spotrac, the Rockets are $1.25 million beneath the first apron. Sengun is set to earn $33.94 million this season. Smith’s salary will jump to $23.64 million next season, in 2026-2027.

The Rockets also will need to budget long term for a lucrative extension for third year forward Amen Thompson, a player widely considered to be on a star trajectory. Thompson can enter restricted free agency in 2027.

Houston’s depth and roster makeup could facilitate a final career act for Durant. With Thompson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Eason on the roster, he’ll never need to draw the primary defensive assignment. And with Sengun and Thompson entering the primes of their respective careers, he won’t need to shoulder the entire offensive load. The franchise could strategically rest Durant against weaker opponents.

All of the ingredients appear to be in place for Durant to finish out his career with the Rockets. All that remains is the actual extension.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rahathuq/2025/10/02/kevin-durant-expects-to-sign-extension-with-rockets/

