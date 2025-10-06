Kaspa (KAS) Just Broke a Major Blockchain Record – What Could Happen to the Price Next? By: Coinstats 2025/10/06 20:00 Share

Kaspa just hit a milestone that’s turning heads across the crypto space. On October 5, 2025, the network processed over 158 million transactions in a single day, nearly matching Bitcoin’s entire yearly total. According to data shared by Kaspa Report, Bitcoin handled roughly 160 million transactions between October 2024 and October 2025. Kaspa did almost