Jump Crypto (developers from Firedancer) have proposed to eliminate Solana's fixed compute block limit. By doing so, the Web3 infrastructure company plans to boost the network's performance. It'll also encourage validators with lower-end hardware to upgrade their systems for greater speed and rewards. If all goes as planned, it could be highly beneficial for Solana-based […]

Jump Crypto’s SIMD-0270 Upgrade to Boost Solana’s Speeds – Snorter Token to 1000x?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/29 23:49
Jump Crypto (developers from Firedancer) have proposed to eliminate Solana’s fixed compute block limit.

By doing so, the Web3 infrastructure company plans to boost the network’s performance. It’ll also encourage validators with lower-end hardware to upgrade their systems for greater speed and rewards.

If all goes as planned, it could be highly beneficial for Solana-based projects. Take Snorter Token ($SNORT), for instance. It’d make its upcoming Telegram trading bot much faster and efficient, and thus possibly the next 1000x crypto.

SIMD-0370 Upgrade to Lift Solana’s 60M Compute Limit

The initiative – SIMD-0370 – would remove Solana’s 60M compute unit block. As a result, block sizes can scale based on the number of transactions that validators can process.

According to Anza (a Solana-focused research company), it’ll come on the heels of Alpenglow, a major consensus upgrade launching on mainnet this December.

Once officially live, it promises to slash transaction finality from around 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds.

Anza announced SIMD-0370 on X.

Then, SIMD-0370 will help the network to produce faster, more efficient blocks as higher-performance validators take on heavier loads to earn higher revenue.

In fact, overall throughput will continue to improve as lower-powered validators skip complex blocks until they upgrade. Think of it like a continuous cycle of optimization and growth.

Together, these upgrades could mark one of the most significant performance leaps in Solana’s history. It’ll pave the way for faster, smoother experiences for projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT).

Snorter Bot to Leverage Solana’s Low Fees & Speedy Execution

$SNORT could benefit from these upgrades with its flagship product – Snorter Bot – gearing up to launch on the Solana network.

Once debuted on Telegram this quarter, it aims to enhance traders’ standing in the highly competitive and ultra-fast cryptocurrency market.

By debuting on Solana, Snorter Bot promises to offer fees at just 0.85% (which it claims to be the network’s lowest), while delivering what it says is the highest execution speeds available.

And with SIMD-0370 poised to boost Solana’s performance even more, that edge would become all the more apparent – even though the bot is already poised to outpace competitors like Maestro and Trojan.

Snorter Bot trading bot competitors.

Snorter Bot’s ambitions don’t end there. It also aims to expand to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible networks, offering far more trading opportunities than the best Solana meme coins.

Regardless of which network is your go-to, the bot will enable you to access various powerful features, including automated sniping and copy trading. This way, you can easily catch the next crypto to explode to help boost your gains.

You also need not worry about falling victim to scams. Snorter Bot will be MEV-protected and include rug pull and honeypot detection alerts, ensuring you stay safe while trading.

$SNORT Hits $4.1M, Could 5x Post-Presale

$SNORT is behind it all, with 25% of its total token supply supporting ongoing developments and unlocking exclusive perks for holders. Think leaderboard rewards, DAO voting rights, and staking yields up to 114% APY.

A hefty 20% of $SNORT also goes toward marketing, so you can anticipate growing awareness and intense community hype – both of which can bolster the token’s demand and thus its price.

Snorter Token tokenomics.

Given this, it’s no surprise $SNORT has raised $4.1M+ on presale, backed by whales investing sizable amounts, including $107.1K, $91.1K, and $59K (to highlight just a few major buys!).

These are commendable amounts, especially when considering that you can currently buy $SNORT on presale for just $0.1063.

After the bot officially goes live and expands multi-chain, our Snorter Token price prediction anticipates $SNORT to hit $0.70 this year. Therefore, now is a great time to invest for returns that might exceed 558%.

Join the Snorter Token presale today.

This isn’t investment advice. Make sure you always do your own research before making crypto investments, plus never spend more than you’re willing to lose.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/jump-crypto-to-make-solana-faster-snorter-to-1000x

Authored by Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/jump-crypto-to-make-solana-faster-snorter-to-1000x

