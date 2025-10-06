Jia Yueting: C10 Treasury will start allocating funds to the top 10 cryptocurrencies next week By: PANews 2025/10/06 09:54 Share

PANews reported on October 6 that Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting announced that he has completed a strategic investment in Nasdaq-listed company QLGN. Based on the closing price on the transaction delivery date, the company achieved an unrealized gain of nearly 140% on the first day. If the shareholders' meeting approves, QLGN will be renamed CXC10 and launch cryptocurrency and Web3 businesses. C10 Treasury is expected to begin asset allocation for the top ten cryptocurrencies next week.