Jia Yueting: C10 Treasury will start allocating funds to the top 10 cryptocurrencies next week

PANews reported on October 6 that Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting announced that he has completed a strategic investment in Nasdaq-listed company QLGN. Based on the closing price on the transaction delivery date, the company achieved an unrealized gain of nearly 140% on the first day. If the shareholders' meeting approves, QLGN will be renamed CXC10 and launch cryptocurrency and Web3 businesses. C10 Treasury is expected to begin asset allocation for the top ten cryptocurrencies next week.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.