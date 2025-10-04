ExchangeDEX+
Jets Get Glenn His First Victory; Colts, Vikings Roll

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 07:01
New New York Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields has rushed for three touchdowns this season. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New York Jets begin a three-game home stand against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, and after unsuccessful home starts against Pittsburgh and Buffalo, this looks like their best chance to give new head coach Aaron Glenn his first victory.

The Cleveland Browns are to introduce rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel when they play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.

Gabriel will replace veteran Joe Flacco to revive an offense that has scored only 53 points in its first four games.

Indianapolis had a three-game winning streak broken at the Los Angeles Rams last but looks to bounce back at home against a weaker challenger this week, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) at New York Jets (0-4)

Sunday, FOX, 1 pm ET

The Jets have given new quarterback Justin Fields control of the offense, and he has run with it. (Sorry.) In the two games in which Fields has been healthy, he has accounted for 573 yards in total offense, with 129 yards and three touchdowns coming on the ground.

The Cowboys still have not figured out a way to stop anyone. The Packers put 40 on them last week, two weeks after the Giants went for 37. It is beginning to look as if the Eagles decided to ball-control the Cowboys to death rather than run up the score in their 24-20 victory on a wet field in the season opener.

The Cowboys are 1-1-1 in their last three despite having given up 108 points.

Even though the Jets are winless, they are a respectable 2-2 against the spread and have gone over in three of their first four. Dallas is 1-4-1 in its last six against the number.

The spread: Cowboys, -1 1/2

The money line: Cowboys -134, Jets +114

The total: -47 1/2

The play: Jets

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-3)

Sunday, NFL Network, 9:30 am ET

Gabriel is not the only relative newcomer in this matchup. Carson Wentz will make his third straight start for the Vikings in place of J.J. McCarthy, whose career has been marked by debilitating injuries.

Cleveland is the only team in the NFL to score fewer than 18 points in each of its first four games, the obvious reason the Browns have turned to third-round pick Gabriel.

But scrambling 5-foot-11 Gabriel vs. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores is not a favorable matchup. The Vikings have at least two sacks in their last eight games, the longest streak in the league.

Wentz’s experience will make a difference.

The Browns are 1-9 straight and 2-8 against the spread in their last 10.

The spread: Vikings -3 1/2

The money line: Vikings -188, Browns -158

The total: -35 1/2

The play: Vikings -3 1/2

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Indianapolis Colts (3-1)

Sunday, FOX, 1 pm ET

Colts coach Shane Steichen appears to have unlocked quarterback Daniel Jones, whose struggles in New York appear to be more and more related to the group he was playing for rather than his ability.

The Colts have a big-time running threat in halfback Jonathan Taylor, who has rushed for a league-high 414 yards and three touchdowns.

The running threat makes it that much easier for Jones to pick explore his options downfield, where rookie tight end Tyler Warren joined Michael Pitman as top targets.

Raiders rookie running Ashton Jeanty had a breakout game with three touchdowns last week, but the Raiders still could not hold off the Bears, who blocked a field in the final seconds to hold on.

Geno Smith had one good year for Pete Carroll in Seattle, but he is not reliable. Smith leads the NFL with seven interceptions.

The spread: Colts -6 1/2

The money line: Colts -320, Raiders +260

The total: 47 1/2

The play: Colts

Last week: 1-2

Season: 5-9

Odds from FanDuel

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackmagruder/2025/10/03/nfl-week-5-picks-jets-get-glenn-his-first-victory-colts-vikings-roll/

