ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 02, 2025 02:47 During NVIDIA AI Day Tokyo, SoftBank’s Kuniyoshi Suzuki projected a 320x increase in Japan’s AI computing demand by 2030, emphasizing the need for domestic technological infrastructure. Japan is poised for a dramatic increase in its demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, according to industry insights shared during the recent NVIDIA AI Day in Tokyo. Kuniyoshi Suzuki, senior director of the cloud AI service division at SoftBank Corp., predicted a staggering 320-fold growth in AI computing demand by 2030, compared to 2020 levels. AI Advancements and National Strategy The Japanese government has placed AI at the forefront of its national strategy, pledging substantial investments to bolster the semiconductor and AI sectors. In a bid to drive digital transformation, Japan aims to channel at least 10 trillion yen (approximately $65 billion) into these industries by the end of the decade. This commitment underscores the country’s ambition to lead in digital innovation and address domestic challenges such as labor shortages and skill gaps. At the event, Suzuki emphasized the necessity of developing foundational technologies to support AI expansion. This includes creating high-performance, Japan-made large language models (LLMs) and establishing a robust domestic computing infrastructure capable of sustaining continuous LLM development. Collaborations and Innovations The event showcased significant contributions from NVIDIA Cloud Partners such as SoftBank, GMO Internet, and KDDI, who are actively supporting developers in building advanced AI models and services. These collaborations highlight the collective effort to enhance AI capabilities within Japan and beyond. NVIDIA’s partners in Japan are playing a pivotal role in this transformation. For instance, Stockmark announced a 100-billion-parameter Japanese LLM as part of the NVIDIA NIM microservice, promising faster inference capabilities. Meanwhile, FastLabel launched a data curation solution aimed at advancing autonomous driving… The post Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 02, 2025 02:47 During NVIDIA AI Day Tokyo, SoftBank’s Kuniyoshi Suzuki projected a 320x increase in Japan’s AI computing demand by 2030, emphasizing the need for domestic technological infrastructure. Japan is poised for a dramatic increase in its demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, according to industry insights shared during the recent NVIDIA AI Day in Tokyo. Kuniyoshi Suzuki, senior director of the cloud AI service division at SoftBank Corp., predicted a staggering 320-fold growth in AI computing demand by 2030, compared to 2020 levels. AI Advancements and National Strategy The Japanese government has placed AI at the forefront of its national strategy, pledging substantial investments to bolster the semiconductor and AI sectors. In a bid to drive digital transformation, Japan aims to channel at least 10 trillion yen (approximately $65 billion) into these industries by the end of the decade. This commitment underscores the country’s ambition to lead in digital innovation and address domestic challenges such as labor shortages and skill gaps. At the event, Suzuki emphasized the necessity of developing foundational technologies to support AI expansion. This includes creating high-performance, Japan-made large language models (LLMs) and establishing a robust domestic computing infrastructure capable of sustaining continuous LLM development. Collaborations and Innovations The event showcased significant contributions from NVIDIA Cloud Partners such as SoftBank, GMO Internet, and KDDI, who are actively supporting developers in building advanced AI models and services. These collaborations highlight the collective effort to enhance AI capabilities within Japan and beyond. NVIDIA’s partners in Japan are playing a pivotal role in this transformation. For instance, Stockmark announced a 100-billion-parameter Japanese LLM as part of the NVIDIA NIM microservice, promising faster inference capabilities. Meanwhile, FastLabel launched a data curation solution aimed at advancing autonomous driving…

Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 07:47
Sleepless AI
AI$0,05557-4,68%
COM
COM$0,005077-8,07%
Omnity Network
OCT$0,05954+3,09%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08951-7,98%
CreatorBid
BID$0,04282-3,88%


Lawrence Jengar
Oct 02, 2025 02:47

During NVIDIA AI Day Tokyo, SoftBank’s Kuniyoshi Suzuki projected a 320x increase in Japan’s AI computing demand by 2030, emphasizing the need for domestic technological infrastructure.





Japan is poised for a dramatic increase in its demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, according to industry insights shared during the recent NVIDIA AI Day in Tokyo. Kuniyoshi Suzuki, senior director of the cloud AI service division at SoftBank Corp., predicted a staggering 320-fold growth in AI computing demand by 2030, compared to 2020 levels.

AI Advancements and National Strategy

The Japanese government has placed AI at the forefront of its national strategy, pledging substantial investments to bolster the semiconductor and AI sectors. In a bid to drive digital transformation, Japan aims to channel at least 10 trillion yen (approximately $65 billion) into these industries by the end of the decade. This commitment underscores the country’s ambition to lead in digital innovation and address domestic challenges such as labor shortages and skill gaps.

At the event, Suzuki emphasized the necessity of developing foundational technologies to support AI expansion. This includes creating high-performance, Japan-made large language models (LLMs) and establishing a robust domestic computing infrastructure capable of sustaining continuous LLM development.

Collaborations and Innovations

The event showcased significant contributions from NVIDIA Cloud Partners such as SoftBank, GMO Internet, and KDDI, who are actively supporting developers in building advanced AI models and services. These collaborations highlight the collective effort to enhance AI capabilities within Japan and beyond.

NVIDIA’s partners in Japan are playing a pivotal role in this transformation. For instance, Stockmark announced a 100-billion-parameter Japanese LLM as part of the NVIDIA NIM microservice, promising faster inference capabilities. Meanwhile, FastLabel launched a data curation solution aimed at advancing autonomous driving technologies.

Industry Impact and Future Prospects

Japan’s AI advancements are not limited to the tech sector alone. Industries such as manufacturing, finance, and healthcare are expected to benefit significantly from specialized AI applications. Kazuya Ishikawa from NEC highlighted the potential of LLMs like NEC cotomi to facilitate knowledge transfer and manage complex enterprise documents, directly addressing Japan’s workforce challenges.

The GENIAC initiative further aims to bolster Japan’s generative AI capabilities by providing resources for foundational model development, fostering collaboration, and supporting industry-specific AI adaptations.

Looking Ahead

Japan’s advancements in AI are setting the stage for a new era of digital innovation. As the nation continues to invest in AI technologies, it is anticipated that advanced digital agents will become integral to executing complex tasks, working alongside physical AI systems such as autonomous vehicles and robotics.

NVIDIA AI Day Tokyo served as a platform for sharing insights and exploring future possibilities in the AI landscape. The event highlighted the critical role of domestic technological infrastructure in supporting Japan’s AI evolution and the broader implications for global AI advancements.

For more details, visit the NVIDIA Blog.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/japans-ai-demand-expected-to-surge-320x-by-2030

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006131-6,99%
Allo
RWA$0,003991-4,79%
DeFi
DEFI$0,000873-17,25%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000534-7,29%
SphereX
HERE$0,000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0,00746-6,86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,1487-6,62%
MemeCore
M$2,39801-2,46%
Threshold
T$0,01175-4,15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99 168,07
$99 168,07$99 168,07

-2,21%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 228,02
$3 228,02$3 228,02

-4,68%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3079
$2,3079$2,3079

-5,18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144,42
$144,42$144,42

-5,70%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16434
$0,16434$0,16434

-4,85%