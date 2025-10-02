The post Japanese Yen extends upside to near 147.00 as US government shutdown weighs on US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY tumbles to around 147.05 in Thursday’s early Asian session. US private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September. Uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown weighs on the US Dollar. The USD/JPY pair extends its downside to near 147.05 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as traders assess the US federal government shutdown, which in turn reignited uncertainty in the global markets ahead of the key US data releases. Data released by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Wednesday showed that private sector employment in the US declined by 32,000 in September and annual pay was up 4.5% on a yearly basis. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. The report boosts expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates two more times this year, which undermines the Greenback. US rate futures have priced nearly 50 basis points (bps) of cuts this year following the ADP data, from about 43 bps of easing on Tuesday, with a market-implied possibility of around 99% for an October rate move, according to LSEG data. The US government entered its first shutdown in almost seven years after lawmakers failed to reach a deal on government funding. The shutdown could delay the release of the Friday Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. US President Donald Trump also threatened to use the shutdown to cut federal employees. On the other hand, the prospect that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path and hike interest rates in October provides some support to the JPY. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and the US government shutdown also boost the safe-haven flows, underpining the JPY. Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen… The post Japanese Yen extends upside to near 147.00 as US government shutdown weighs on US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY tumbles to around 147.05 in Thursday’s early Asian session. US private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September. Uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown weighs on the US Dollar. The USD/JPY pair extends its downside to near 147.05 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as traders assess the US federal government shutdown, which in turn reignited uncertainty in the global markets ahead of the key US data releases. Data released by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Wednesday showed that private sector employment in the US declined by 32,000 in September and annual pay was up 4.5% on a yearly basis. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. The report boosts expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates two more times this year, which undermines the Greenback. US rate futures have priced nearly 50 basis points (bps) of cuts this year following the ADP data, from about 43 bps of easing on Tuesday, with a market-implied possibility of around 99% for an October rate move, according to LSEG data. The US government entered its first shutdown in almost seven years after lawmakers failed to reach a deal on government funding. The shutdown could delay the release of the Friday Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. US President Donald Trump also threatened to use the shutdown to cut federal employees. On the other hand, the prospect that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path and hike interest rates in October provides some support to the JPY. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and the US government shutdown also boost the safe-haven flows, underpining the JPY. Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen…