Japanese Gaming Firm Gumi to Boost Treasury With BTC, XRP After $38M Raise

Japan’s gaming and blockchain leader, Gumi Inc., has revealed plans to strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP following a fresh $38 million capital raise.

Gumi Turns to BTC and XRP as Core Treasury Assets

Gumi Inc. shared in a recent financing agreement notice that it had secured $38 million through SBI Securities. The firm shared that it will allocate around $13.5 million toward purchasing BTC and XRP. These holdings will be added to the company’s Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), designed to generate value through price appreciation, staking, and potential blockchain integrations.

Gumi, which counts SBI Holdings as a 33% shareholder, has made it clear that BTC will serve as both a long-term store of value and collateral for flexible capital management. The fixed supply and broad adoption of Bitcoin are viewed by the company as an inflation hedge.

This latest development builds on the firm’s earlier $6.7 million purchase of BTC in 2025. To boost asset value and create revenue, the assets were placed into staking platforms like Babylon.

The company has reiterated its commitment to XRP in addition to BTC, pointing to Ripple’s established alliances with more than 100 financial institutions. In late August, Gumi launched its XRP treasury with a planned purchase of $17 million worth of tokens. This suggests confidence in the asset’s utility for cross-border payments.

SBI Ripple Asia is working to promote the use of RippleNet and the Money Tap remittance app in Japan. The firm believes that the native token has the potential for capital gains and can also support its wider Web3 projects.

The management of the gaming firm stated that a stronger partnership with Ripple and SBI could enhance the token’s ecosystem. Additionally, it might make it easier to incorporate blockchain technology into financial services.

Japan’s Wider Crypto Push Boosts Momentum

Gumi’s Bitcoin and XRP investments follow growing cryptocurrency adoption in the country.

For instance, Japan Post Bank has turned to digital assets in response to mounting pressure in the bond market. They intend to launch a digital yen-based token, DCJPY, to their 120 million accounts by 2026. This essentially creates one of the world’s largest retail digital currency networks.

At the same time, the country’s FSA is reviewing tax reforms that could pave the way for crypto ETFs and broader institutional investment. This move would put digital assets under the same rules that govern stocks and bonds.

Crypto firms in the country are also making the right moves. Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet secured the “Bitcoin.jp” domain to strengthen its domestic presence. This highlights how Japan’s corporate sector is increasingly aligning with blockchain infrastructure.