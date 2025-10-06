The post Jane Goodall Criticized Musk And Trump In Last Major Interview Before Her Death appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall was sharply critical of billionaire Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, and several other world leaders in her last major interview, released on Netflix just days after her death, where she acknowledges that the world is facing “dark” times but urges people not to lose hope. Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, The Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace attends the 2025 Forbes Sustainability Summit. Getty Images Key Facts Goodall’s interview was the first episode of Netflix’s new “Famous Last Words” series, which will feature interviews with famous public figures intended for release after their deaths. During the interview, which primarily focuses on Goodall’s life studying and working with chimpanzees, the conservationist is asked about the people she doesn’t like. “I would like to put them on one of Musk’s spaceships and send them all off to the planet he’s sure he’s going to discover,” she tells the host Brad Falchuk. When asked if the world’s richest person would be one of the people she dislikes, “Oh, absolutely, he’d be the list…and you can imagine who I’d put on that spaceship.” “Along with Musk, would be Trump, and some of Trump’s real supporters,” she said, before also noting the names of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Goodall added she would “certainly put Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “in there and his far-right government…Put them all on that spaceship and send them off.” What Else Did Goodall Say? After the interview concludes, Goodall addresses the camera directly with a message she wants to leave for the world. “I want you to understand that we are part of the natural world. And even today, when the planet is dark, there still is hope. Don’t lose hope. If you lose hope, you become… The post Jane Goodall Criticized Musk And Trump In Last Major Interview Before Her Death appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall was sharply critical of billionaire Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, and several other world leaders in her last major interview, released on Netflix just days after her death, where she acknowledges that the world is facing “dark” times but urges people not to lose hope. Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, The Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace attends the 2025 Forbes Sustainability Summit. Getty Images Key Facts Goodall’s interview was the first episode of Netflix’s new “Famous Last Words” series, which will feature interviews with famous public figures intended for release after their deaths. During the interview, which primarily focuses on Goodall’s life studying and working with chimpanzees, the conservationist is asked about the people she doesn’t like. “I would like to put them on one of Musk’s spaceships and send them all off to the planet he’s sure he’s going to discover,” she tells the host Brad Falchuk. When asked if the world’s richest person would be one of the people she dislikes, “Oh, absolutely, he’d be the list…and you can imagine who I’d put on that spaceship.” “Along with Musk, would be Trump, and some of Trump’s real supporters,” she said, before also noting the names of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Goodall added she would “certainly put Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “in there and his far-right government…Put them all on that spaceship and send them off.” What Else Did Goodall Say? After the interview concludes, Goodall addresses the camera directly with a message she wants to leave for the world. “I want you to understand that we are part of the natural world. And even today, when the planet is dark, there still is hope. Don’t lose hope. If you lose hope, you become…