James Wynn announces he will switch from HyperLiquid to Aster to execute the transaction By: PANews 2025/10/02 09:56

PANews reported on October 2nd that whale trader James Wynn posted on the X platform: "I once turned a small amount of money into $100 million on HyperLiquid. Now I will try to repeat my success, but I will switch to the perpetual contract DEX Aster to execute trading operations. All transactions will be public so that everyone can watch again."