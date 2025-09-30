The post Is XRP Finally Decoupling From Ripple? Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

For much of its history, XRP’s fate seemed tied to Ripple’s actions and its high-profile legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This week, however, three developments unrelated to Ripple have raised a new question within the community: is XRP beginning to stand on its own?

BlackRock’s Interest in XRPL

The first catalyst came from BlackRock. Its multi-billion-dollar tokenization platform, BUIDL, confirmed settlement plans involving the XRP Ledger.

While initial stages are still tied to Ethereum through RLUSD, BlackRock’s intention to expand settlement onto XRPL signals growing institutional recognition. Even if the full transition is pending, the acknowledgment is a milestone for the network.

fXRP Launch on Flare

The second event was the launch of fXRP on the Flare Network. Demand was immediate and overwhelming, with supply limits reached in just four hours. The product gives XRP holders direct access to decentralized finance (DeFi), extending XRP’s utility beyond payments. Many in the community consider this development a turning point, as it creates real opportunities for retail users.

mXRP Gains Traction in DeFi

The third highlight was Midas and Axelar’s launch of mXRP, which secured $26 million in total value locked (TVL) within six days. This rapid growth suggests that DeFi demand on the XRP Ledger is both real and scalable. The pace of adoption supports the view that developers and users see potential beyond Ripple’s corporate efforts.

Shifting Identity for XRP

Together, these events show that XRP’s relevance is no longer dependent on Ripple alone. The token is gaining traction in institutional finance, decentralized applications, and retail DeFi. The community has long argued that XRP’s value comes from its ledger and ecosystem rather than Ripple’s strategy. The past week’s developments provide the strongest evidence yet that this separation may finally be underway.

If sustained, XRP’s growing independence could help it attract new users and investors who view the token as more than a proxy for Ripple’s fortunes. The next test will be whether these use cases expand beyond early enthusiasm and deliver long-term adoption.