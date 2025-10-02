ExchangeDEX+
Is This Penny Token the Best Crypto to Buy as Galaxy Digital CEO Reveals Bitcoin’s $200K Bull Catalyst?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:43
As Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz sets the stage for his aggressive prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach $200,000 in the next bull cycle, investors are more desperate than ever to discover smaller, higher-upside trades which could potentially outperform even the market leader. While macro optimism reigns supreme everywhere, there’s a DeFi project that flies under the radar, stepping into the limelight. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), now preselling for $0.035, is drawing whale and retail interest both because of its twofold lending model, as well as its planned stablecoin launch. Though Bitcoin remains the institutional standard, smart money is placing bets early for potential exponential returns, and MUTM’s ruthless presale velocity with over 16,670 holders and $16.6 million raised in capital shows it has the potential to become one of the largest breakout champions of the upcoming cycle.

Bitcoin’s Road to $200K Could Rely on the Fed’s Next Giant Move

The next big bitcoin rally will be less driven by sentiment and more by macroeconomics, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz feels. In a recent interview, Novogratz explained how one likely change of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to a dovish individual could be the strongest catalyst for the crypto space, and it could push the price of bitcoin all the way to as much as $200,000. 

The follow-on September 25 basis point Fed cut, year’s first, also elicited a muted price reaction, lowering BTC to around $109,570. But analysts forecast continued monetary accommodation and Fed leadership shake-up to trigger a wholesale reversal of liquidity flows to prepare the ground for Bitcoin’s next parabolic lift. While institutional investors prepare for that contingency, they are also searching for high-leverage wagers that might better the performance of BTC in relative terms and Mutuum Finance is already starting to see that attention.

Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Show High Investor Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has a new record set in its Stage 6 presale, and tokens are now worth $0.035, up 16.17% from the previous round. Investor demand remains high, and over 16,670 users and over $16.6 million have been invested up to now, reflecting increasingly strengthened faith in the long-term vision and prospects of the project.

Mutuum Finance is offering a $100,000 giveaway to encourage early adopters. Ten lucky participants will receive individual $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens, and this project’s vision is thus focused on generating long-term value and aiding in growth in terms of community building.

Enhanced Security and Risk Management

Mutuum Finance puts maximum focus on security. The platform established a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program to incentivize developers and security researchers to stress test and report bugs. Bugs are graded on a four-step severity level: critical, major, minor, and low, providing full confidence against potential hazards.

Mutuum Finance is a risk-weighted Loan-to-Value (LTV) protocol that assigns adequate collateral to every asset according to its riskiness, thereby a more stable and balanced lending process. During periods of market volatility, the protocol features a buffer reserve mechanism, with additional reserves on riskier assets as extra collateral.

Real-time dynamic LTV and liquidation ratios are dynamically tuned to meet contemporary market realities so that the protocol is able to respond effectively to volatility. Reserve multipliers are stepped from 10% on lower-risk assets to 35% for higher-risk classes, adding an extra layer of systemic insurance.

Efficiency is also of prime importance to Mutuum Finance. Collateral is maximized to create the highest borrowing capacity and correlated assets are utilized to optimize lending and borrowing efficiency. Such frameworks provide low risks of insolvency as well as a stable, sustainable DeFi system.

The Next Big Altcoin

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making it happen with over $16.6M raised, 16,670+ investors, and 50% Phase 6 presale sold for $0.035. The platform offers dual lending, USD-stablecoin collateralized with USD, and strong risk management, i.e., a $50K Bug Bounty. Early birds can also participate in a $100K giveaway. Buy MUTM tokens before presale ends.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/is-this-penny-token-the-best-crypto-to-buy-as-galaxy-digital-ceo-reveals-bitcoins-200k-bull-catalyst/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

