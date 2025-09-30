Is Crypto Bullrun Over? Why 2025 Is the Perfect Time to Start Mining

2025 has breathed new life into the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are nearing historical highs, DeFi platforms are seeing capital inflows again, and many projects are embracing AI technologies to drive efficiency and growth. The industry is currently undergoing a period of active development, and the slight decline in BTC after reaching its ATH looks more like a correction on the road to new peaks.

Is it currently profitable to engage in mining, and is it better to start immediately or wait for a more favorable entry point? Let’s take a look!

What stage is the crypto market currently at?

Many analysts see signs of a revival in market activity. The following facors confirm this:

BTC and ETH are close to their ATH. In addition, individual altcoins regularly skyrocket. For example, a few days ago, the OKB token experienced a significant surge, resulting in a 400% profit for its holders.

The total TVL in recent months has exceeded $156 billion, approaching the TVL level seen during the last alt season in 2021-2022.

Crypto projects are actively implementing AI technologies that optimize processes and increase profitability. For example, BeMine offers AI mining, which automatically switches to mining more profitable coins, thereby increasing mining profitability.

All these factors create a favorable entry point for mining, so if you have been waiting for a good market or any positive events, now is the optimal time to start.

How to use mining to generate passive income

Despite the difficulties that may discourage beginners, mining can and should be used to generate passive income. BeMine lowers the entry threshold for beginners. Now, to start mining, you don’t need technical knowledge to maintain your farm — maintenance takes place in the company’s data centers without your involvement. Instead of buying expensive equipment, you can buy capacity from the company and not worry that your investment will not pay off.

You also don’t have to choose which coin to mine — just connect to one of the available miners that support AI optimization and earn income from coins that are profitable to mine right now.

The gamification elements implemented by the BeMine team offer extra bonuses and seasonal boosts that help increase profitability and make the mining process an exciting activity. You can complete daily tasks, earn achievements, and advance in the Progress Bar, receiving regular rewards for doing so.

This way, it is possible to build passive income from mining, and BeMine does everything possible to reduce your risks and make mining as simple, effective, and exciting as possible.

What awaits us in the future

If you thought that the crypto season was over and there was nothing left to catch in the market, that is far from the case. On the contrary, now is the ideal time to earn money from mining and establish a stable, passive income.

In the future, BeMine is preparing new ecosystem updates that will enhance gamification elements and introduce additional features, which will be announced at a later date.

“Bitcoin has firmly established itself in global culture, and BTC mining remains a reliable way to generate income. With BTC expected to reach eight-digit valuations, investments in mining equipment today provide an opportunity to build old-money capital over time. By approaching mining with a long-term perspective, users can secure steady returns and maximize the potential of their initial investments.” – BeMine official comment

If you are still wondering whether it is worth starting to mine in 2025, our answer is yes. Now is the best time to start!

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.



