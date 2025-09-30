ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
2025 has breathed new life into the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are nearing historical highs, DeFi platforms are seeing capital inflows again, and many projects are embracing AI technologies to drive efficiency and growth. The industry is currently undergoing a period of active development, and the slight decline in BTC after reaching its ATH […] The post Is Crypto Bullrun Over? Why 2025 Is the Perfect Time to Start Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.2025 has breathed new life into the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are nearing historical highs, DeFi platforms are seeing capital inflows again, and many projects are embracing AI technologies to drive efficiency and growth. The industry is currently undergoing a period of active development, and the slight decline in BTC after reaching its ATH […] The post Is Crypto Bullrun Over? Why 2025 Is the Perfect Time to Start Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Is Crypto Bullrun Over? Why 2025 Is the Perfect Time to Start Mining

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 00:42
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cyberlife
LIFE$0.00002821+0.39%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00087-15.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05508-6.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$98,884.81-3.18%

2025 has breathed new life into the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are nearing historical highs, DeFi platforms are seeing capital inflows again, and many projects are embracing AI technologies to drive efficiency and growth. The industry is currently undergoing a period of active development, and the slight decline in BTC after reaching its ATH looks more like a correction on the road to new peaks.

Is it currently profitable to engage in mining, and is it better to start immediately or wait for a more favorable entry point? Let’s take a look!

What stage is the crypto market currently at?

Many analysts see signs of a revival in market activity. The following facors confirm this:

  • BTC and ETH are close to their ATH. In addition, individual altcoins regularly skyrocket. For example, a few days ago, the OKB token experienced a significant surge, resulting in a 400% profit for its holders. 
  • The total TVL in recent months has exceeded $156 billion, approaching the TVL level seen during the last alt season in 2021-2022.
  • Crypto projects are actively implementing AI technologies that optimize processes and increase profitability. For example, BeMine offers AI mining, which automatically switches to mining more profitable coins, thereby increasing mining profitability.

All these factors create a favorable entry point for mining, so if you have been waiting for a good market or any positive events, now is the optimal time to start.

How to use mining to generate passive income

Despite the difficulties that may discourage beginners, mining can and should be used to generate passive income. BeMine lowers the entry threshold for beginners. Now, to start mining, you don’t need technical knowledge to maintain your farm — maintenance takes place in the company’s data centers without your involvement. Instead of buying expensive equipment, you can buy capacity from the company and not worry that your investment will not pay off. 

You also don’t have to choose which coin to mine — just connect to one of the available miners that support AI optimization and earn income from coins that are profitable to mine right now.

The gamification elements implemented by the BeMine team offer extra bonuses and seasonal boosts that help increase profitability and make the mining process an exciting activity. You can complete daily tasks, earn achievements, and advance in the Progress Bar, receiving regular rewards for doing so.

This way, it is possible to build passive income from mining, and BeMine does everything possible to reduce your risks and make mining as simple, effective, and exciting as possible.

What awaits us in the future

If you thought that the crypto season was over and there was nothing left to catch in the market, that is far from the case. On the contrary, now is the ideal time to earn money from mining and establish a stable, passive income. 

In the future, BeMine is preparing new ecosystem updates that will enhance gamification elements and introduce additional features, which will be announced at a later date.

“Bitcoin has firmly established itself in global culture, and BTC mining remains a reliable way to generate income. With BTC expected to reach eight-digit valuations, investments in mining equipment today provide an opportunity to build old-money capital over time. By approaching mining with a long-term perspective, users can secure steady returns and maximize the potential of their initial investments.” – BeMine official comment

If you are still wondering whether it is worth starting to mine in 2025, our answer is yes. Now is the best time to start!

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Is Crypto Bullrun Over? Why 2025 Is the Perfect Time to Start Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,884.81
$98,884.81$98,884.81

-2.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,212.27
$3,212.27$3,212.27

-5.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3006
$2.3006$2.3006

-5.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.38
$143.38$143.38

-6.37%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16366
$0.16366$0.16366

-5.25%