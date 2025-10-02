In September, the NFT transaction volume on the Bitcoin chain was less than 50 million US dollars, setting a record for the lowest monthly transaction volume since May 2023. By: PANews 2025/10/02 08:15 Share

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Cryptoslam data, the NFT transaction volume on the Bitcoin chain in September was approximately US$43.8192 million, setting a record for the lowest single-month transaction volume since May 2023. In addition, the NFT transaction volume on the Ethereum chain in September was approximately US$176 million, setting a record for the lowest single-month transaction volume in the third quarter of 2025.