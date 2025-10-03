If Chris Jericho is Returns to WWE, Huge 2026 PLE is Most Likely Spot

TOKYO, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 12: Chris Jericho enters the ring during the DDT Pro-Wrestling at Ryogoku Kokugikan on November 12, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chris Jericho will be 55 in a month and he is about to become the biggest free agent in professional wrestling. With rumors of a return to WWE flying, Jericho took to Instagram to make it clear to fans who may be wondering about his career, “IT AIN’T OVER YET,” the wrestling icon said.

Jericho’s current contract with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly set to end soon and most expect him to land with WWE—possibly to finish his storied career. For some, the biggest question isn’t if Jericho will return to WWE, but when he will make his way back.

If I had to guess, I’d say the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in January is likely the earliest you’ll see him.

Why Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia is Chris Jericho’s Most Likely WWE Return Date?

Reports indicate Jericho’s current AEW deal expires near the end of 2025, sparking speculation that he has been intentionally kept off AEW television since April. Royal Rumble is happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January.

That should provide the sizable stage that is appropriate for a star of Jericho’s caliber. After all, he’s done it before.

Waiting until January should also clear any non-compete hurdles–though Andrade didn’t seem to have any issues when he appeared on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday just weeks after being released from WWE.

The Daily Mail spoke to Jericho about the rumors and he was pretty candid.

When asked about a WWE return, Jericho stated, “I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. But the best thing that can happen is that you have two great teams that you can play for.”

Here’s a look at the interview (h/t to Denise Salcedo of Busted Open).

Because Jericho is seemingly headed for free agency, some may expect he’s trying to drive up his asking price ahead of negotiating a potential long-term deal with Tony Khan and AEW. But I don’t see it going that way.

At this stage of Jericho’s career, he’s got no reason to play games.

He’s one of the greatest performers in professional wrestling history. From his actual in-ring work, which has slowed considering his age, to his brilliant wrestling mind which appears as sharp as ever.

Everyone knows what he brings to the table. It would not shock me if Jericho already knows how he wants to re-invent himself for a potential final run with WWE.

He’s been Y2J. He’s had “The List,” he’s worn face paint in Japan, been “Le Champion” in AEW. No matter the spin, it has always worked because he’s that good.

Jericho is playing the final act of a legendary career, and the last time he worked in WWE, the creative was some of the best of his life. That run elevated guys and gave him new life.

Perhaps that’s the attraction for him now: new matchups, new creative, and the undeniable draw of a final WWE run and a guaranteed Hall of Fame induction. He’s already a cornerstone of AEW history; there’s nothing left to build.

There’s no better time for him to return to WWE.

Who Would Jericho Partner or Feud With on His WWE Return?

In case your wheels are turning like mine, imagine Jericho in a feud with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, LA Knight or renewing acquaintances with Cody Rhodes.

Imagine him with a faction and being the mouthpiece for promising young guys like Austin Theory and Tony D’Angelo.

Theory is injured currently, but he has it. He just needs to be paired with someone who helps push him to the next level. Jericho might be that guy.

There’s so much that can still be done because of Jericho’s versatility. Later this year, we’ll find out, but all signs point to The Ayatollah being one of the biggest surprises on the road to WrestleMania 42.