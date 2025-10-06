Hyperliquid and Aster help Sui DeFi ecosystem usher in a new era of Perp DEX

PANews reported on October 6th that according to CHAINWIRE, the on-chain derivatives trading market continues to heat up, with Hyperliquid and Aster ushering in the next phase of the Sui DeFi ecosystem. While Aster has been gaining market share at an astonishing rate in the perpetual contract DEX space, Hyperliquid is consolidating its position in the infrastructure race by building its ecosystem. Hyperliquid plans to further expand through its "HIP Blueprint," including enabling features such as HIP-1 (one-click token launch and instant listing) and HIP-2 (introducing a native liquidity engine with automatic order book refresh), which will significantly improve capital efficiency and price discovery. Analysts believe that with the launch of high-end infrastructure, the DeFi ecosystem on Sui will further expand and may usher in the rise of more Perp DEXs. PANews reported on October 6th that according to CHAINWIRE, the on-chain derivatives trading market continues to heat up, with Hyperliquid and Aster ushering in the next phase of the Sui DeFi ecosystem. While Aster has been gaining market share at an astonishing rate in the perpetual contract DEX space, Hyperliquid is consolidating its position in the infrastructure race by building its ecosystem. Hyperliquid plans to further expand through its "HIP Blueprint," including enabling features such as HIP-1 (one-click token launch and instant listing) and HIP-2 (introducing a native liquidity engine with automatic order book refresh), which will significantly improve capital efficiency and price discovery. Analysts believe that with the launch of high-end infrastructure, the DeFi ecosystem on Sui will further expand and may usher in the rise of more Perp DEXs.