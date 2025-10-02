ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano ETF Approvals? An Insider Responds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The official US government shutdown has disrupted the launch of dozens of altcoin ETFs. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s final approval process for cryptocurrency ETFs has been thrown into uncertainty with the government shutdown. The SEC was reportedly considering applications for ETFs based on various altcoins, including DOGE, XRP, and LTC. Numerous companies have submitted these applications over the past year, amid the Trump administration’s more conservative approach to crypto. However, Congress’ failure to reach a budget agreement on Tuesday night stalled the process. A source familiar with the matter said, “Under normal circumstances, it’s safe to say the SEC ceases operations during lockdowns. There’s a small possibility that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins might grant a special exemption to crypto ETFs, but that’s not certain.” The SEC is not currently expected to take action to register or list new ETFs, meaning any comment letters or approval processes for applications will be suspended until the government reopens. Tomorrow, in particular, is a critical deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF. However, these dates have lost their significance due to regulatory changes made by the SEC last month. The commission accepted listing standards proposed by three exchanges, allowing crypto ETFs to trade more quickly without the need for the 19b-4 process. Once the government opens up, the process could be “nearly automatic,” according to the sources. If ETF applications meet general listing standards, SEC approval could be faster than for past spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Some experts suggest that the SEC could approve individual product ETFs en masse, which could happen in October or November. However, the most critical factor here is when the registration documents will become effective. This process is entirely dependent on the decision of the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance. “As with the Solana ETF process,… The post How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano ETF Approvals? An Insider Responds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The official US government shutdown has disrupted the launch of dozens of altcoin ETFs. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s final approval process for cryptocurrency ETFs has been thrown into uncertainty with the government shutdown. The SEC was reportedly considering applications for ETFs based on various altcoins, including DOGE, XRP, and LTC. Numerous companies have submitted these applications over the past year, amid the Trump administration’s more conservative approach to crypto. However, Congress’ failure to reach a budget agreement on Tuesday night stalled the process. A source familiar with the matter said, “Under normal circumstances, it’s safe to say the SEC ceases operations during lockdowns. There’s a small possibility that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins might grant a special exemption to crypto ETFs, but that’s not certain.” The SEC is not currently expected to take action to register or list new ETFs, meaning any comment letters or approval processes for applications will be suspended until the government reopens. Tomorrow, in particular, is a critical deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF. However, these dates have lost their significance due to regulatory changes made by the SEC last month. The commission accepted listing standards proposed by three exchanges, allowing crypto ETFs to trade more quickly without the need for the 19b-4 process. Once the government opens up, the process could be “nearly automatic,” according to the sources. If ETF applications meet general listing standards, SEC approval could be faster than for past spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Some experts suggest that the SEC could approve individual product ETFs en masse, which could happen in October or November. However, the most critical factor here is when the registration documents will become effective. This process is entirely dependent on the decision of the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance. “As with the Solana ETF process,…

How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano ETF Approvals? An Insider Responds

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:56
XRP
XRP$2.3041-6.89%
COM
COM$0.005063-7.89%
DOGE
DOGE$0.16395-6.00%
Litecoin
LTC$96.16-3.03%

The official US government shutdown has disrupted the launch of dozens of altcoin ETFs.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s final approval process for cryptocurrency ETFs has been thrown into uncertainty with the government shutdown.

The SEC was reportedly considering applications for ETFs based on various altcoins, including DOGE, XRP, and LTC. Numerous companies have submitted these applications over the past year, amid the Trump administration’s more conservative approach to crypto. However, Congress’ failure to reach a budget agreement on Tuesday night stalled the process.

A source familiar with the matter said, “Under normal circumstances, it’s safe to say the SEC ceases operations during lockdowns. There’s a small possibility that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins might grant a special exemption to crypto ETFs, but that’s not certain.”

The SEC is not currently expected to take action to register or list new ETFs, meaning any comment letters or approval processes for applications will be suspended until the government reopens.

Tomorrow, in particular, is a critical deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF. However, these dates have lost their significance due to regulatory changes made by the SEC last month. The commission accepted listing standards proposed by three exchanges, allowing crypto ETFs to trade more quickly without the need for the 19b-4 process.

Once the government opens up, the process could be “nearly automatic,” according to the sources. If ETF applications meet general listing standards, SEC approval could be faster than for past spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Some experts suggest that the SEC could approve individual product ETFs en masse, which could happen in October or November. However, the most critical factor here is when the registration documents will become effective. This process is entirely dependent on the decision of the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance.

“As with the Solana ETF process, when applications are submitted on the same day, the institution evaluates them collectively. However, applications submitted on different days may be approached differently,” the source said, adding that there will be a heavy application traffic in the coming weeks.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/how-will-the-us-government-shutdown-affect-xrp-dogecoin-solana-and-cardano-etf-approvals-an-insider-responds/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,961.68
$98,961.68$98,961.68

-2.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,219.51
$3,219.51$3,219.51

-4.94%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3041
$2.3041$2.3041

-5.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.69
$143.69$143.69

-6.17%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16395
$0.16395$0.16395

-5.08%