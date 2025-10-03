ExchangeDEX+
How Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Compares to Early Shiba Inu (SHIB)

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 09:00
FINANCE
Shiba Inu (SHIB) stormed the world in 2021 with its viral community-backed momentum and meme-driven rally, turning small investments into life-changing gains. Now, the same level of hype and investor attention is forming around Mutuum Finance (MUTM), except this time there is far more to the fervor than speculation. While SHIB’s runaway success was built on meme potential and community strength, Mutuum Finance is going down a different path as a utility-driven DeFi project with real-world use cases and the possibility of long-term growth. 

More than 55% of phase 6 of its presale has been sold out and the tokens are available for purchase at $0.035. The project has gained more than 16,700 holders and $16.7 million in presale commitments already. Mutuum Finance journey to SHIB’s early days is making it a serious coin for the next breakout story.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Renewed Accumulation as Supply Drops Signal Potential Rally

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed investor interest as exchange reserves fall to 84.55 trillion tokens, $998M, the lowest since 2023, according to on-chain data. The trend indicates a shift towards self-custody and staking, which reduces available supply and traditionally sets the stage for accumulation waves. 

Analysts note that SHIB has now hit a key accumulation zone, and with price action trading near $0.000011, a breakthrough above its descending resistance trendline can spark an “Uptober” rally. While SHIB’s momentum is more rooted in community hype than anything fundamental, it highlights the kind of incredible investor interest that can be marshaled by early-stage crypto projects, a trend also unfolding in utility-driven altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which matches the same degree of excitement with genuine DeFi function and real-yield potential.

Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Point to Healthy Investor Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sees records shattered in its Stage 6 presale, and tokens are now priced at $0.035, a rise of 16.17% from the previous round. Investor demand remains robust, with over 16,700 users and over $16.7 million invested thus far, reflecting increased confidence in the project’s long-term outlook and vision.

Mutuum Finance is offering a $100,000 giveaway to early adopters. There will be ten winners who will receive individual $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens, and the project’s vision is thus to deliver long-term value and enable growth in the area of community building.

Enhanced Security and Risk Management

Security is Mutuum Finance’s top priority. To that end, the platform established a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program to incentivize developers and security researchers to stress test and provide bug reports. Bugs are prioritized on a four-tier severity level: critical, major, minor, and low, to provide full assurance against potential threats.

Mutuum Finance is a risk-weighted Loan-to-Value (LTV) protocol that assigns enough collateral to every asset according to its risk level, thereby a more stable and balanced lending process. During periods of market volatility, the protocol has a buffer reserve mechanism, with excess reserves on riskier assets as extra collateral.

Dynamic liquidation ratios and real-time LTV are established dynamically to respond to prevailing market conditions in order to enable the protocol to successfully thwart volatility. Multipliers on reserves are graduated from 10% for less risky assets to 35% for more risky asset classes, adding another level of systemic insurance.

Efficiency is also of paramount importance to Mutuum Finance. Collateral is optimized to create maximum borrowing capacity and correlated assets are utilized to render lending and borrowing efficiency ideal. These architectures provide low insolvency risks with a stable, sustainable DeFi protocol.

Is Mutuum Finance the Next Shiba Inu?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly emerging as a utility-driven DeFi alternative to early Shiba Inu (SHIB), with more than $16.7 million raised, 16,700+ holders, and over 55% of Phase 6 presale sold at $0.035. Combining dual lending, dynamic LTV control, and robust security with real-world DeFi use case utility ensures that MUTM offers early investors exposure to high-upside potential growth. Purchase your tokens now through the Mutuum Finance website before the presale closes.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

