ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
After a sustained rally since November 2024, XRP has encountered significant resistance around the $3 mark, repeatedly attempting to break higher only to falter and retract. As the token tests crucial support levels, traders are scrutinizing technical signals that suggest a potential downturn. With the cryptocurrency market remaining highly volatile, understanding the possible risks and [...]After a sustained rally since November 2024, XRP has encountered significant resistance around the $3 mark, repeatedly attempting to break higher only to falter and retract. As the token tests crucial support levels, traders are scrutinizing technical signals that suggest a potential downturn. With the cryptocurrency market remaining highly volatile, understanding the possible risks and [...]

How Low Will Prices Drop Next? Surprising Trends & Predictions

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/05 03:57
XRP
XRP$2.3349-3.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006214-6.24%
How Low Will Prices Drop Next? Surprising Trends & Predictions

After a sustained rally since November 2024, XRP has encountered significant resistance around the $3 mark, repeatedly attempting to break higher only to falter and retract. As the token tests crucial support levels, traders are scrutinizing technical signals that suggest a potential downturn. With the cryptocurrency market remaining highly volatile, understanding the possible risks and key levels is vital for investors keeping an eye on XRP’s next moves amidst broader crypto market volatility and evolving regulation landscapes.

  • XRP has repeatedly tested the $3 resistance but failed to establish a sustained breakout, prompting fears of a deeper correction.
  • A bearish fractal indicates a possible 15% decline toward $2.60, echoing similar patterns seen earlier this year.
  • Technical indicators, including the RSI, suggest XRP’s momentum may be waning as it corrects from overbought levels.
  • Liquidity data reveals significant long liquidation zones that could accelerate a sell-off if breached.
  • The crucial support levels are near $2.93 and $2.52, with a close below $3 potentially triggering a cascade of liquidations leading to a sharper decline.

XRP chart fractal suggests potential 15% correction

XRP is currently mimicking a bearish fractal pattern that could lead to a notable decline. Since its surge past $3 in October, XRP has repeatedly challenged that level but has yet to sustain a breakout. The recent price action shows a formation of a rounded top, followed by consolidation within a bearish flag pattern on the four-hour chart—an archetype often signaling further declines.

This setup points toward a potential drop of up to 15%, aiming for the $2.60 level, near the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA). The current RSI, which has been correcting from overbought territory above 70, provides further confirmation that XRP may be ripe for a downtrend before any rebound.

In the short-term, XRP could test the flag support around $2.93. A decisive close below this level would validate the bearish scenario, increasing the likelihood of a move down to $2.60—the next significant support zone aligned with the 200-day EMA.

XRP/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView

Conversely, a bounce from the current levels or the EMAs at $2.93 and $2.52 might invalidate the bearish outlook, potentially prompting a quick return to breakeven or above the $3 mark.

Liquidity levels warn of a potential sell-off risk

Data from CoinGlass indicates substantial liquidity concentrations at key levels, highlighting the risk of sharp price movements. Notably, XRP’s $3 support region sits between two major liquidity zones: a cluster of long liquidation points around $3.18 to $3.40 and a larger concentration of over $500 million in liquidations between $2.73 and $2.89.

XRP/USDT liquidation heatmap (1-week). Source: CoinGlass/HyperLiquid

If XRP drops below $3, a cascade of long liquidations could accelerate toward the $2.89–$2.73 range, intensifying the downward trend. Conversely, if bulls defend the $3 level, it could trigger a short-term stop-run towards the $3.20–$3.40 area, where additional liquidations might occur.

This analysis does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investing is highly speculative, and traders should conduct thorough research before making any decisions.

This article was originally published as How Low Will Prices Drop Next? Surprising Trends & Predictions on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

The first prediction markets exchange to be regulated by the CFTC, Kalshi, has launched the KalshiEco Hub in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base. The new program aims to bring builders, traders, and content creators onto an expanding ecosystem of blockchain-based prediction markets. The launch of the KalshiEco Hub signals a step toward linking traditional […]
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 16:30
China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

The company said Chinese hackers used its Claude Code system to run agentic cyber intrusions in 30 companies.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05593-4.99%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.8926-5.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:10

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,703.83
$99,703.83$99,703.83

-1.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,239.46
$3,239.46$3,239.46

-4.35%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3349
$2.3349$2.3349

-4.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.45
$145.45$145.45

-5.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16493
$0.16493$0.16493

-4.51%