How I Built a $5,000/Month Freelance Career in 2025

From Struggling Employee to In-Demand Freelancer in Just 90 Days Imran Kabir · Just now 3 min readJust now -- Share

If you’ve ever dreamed of quitting your job and working for yourself, this is the roadmap you’ve been waiting for.

The Day I Quit My Job

In January 2025, I sat at my desk, staring at another “urgent” email from my boss. I felt drained, undervalued, and stuck in a cycle of 9-to-5 misery.

That day, I promised myself I would never rely on one paycheck again.

Fast forward 3 months — I was earning over $5,000 per month freelancing. And I haven’t looked back since.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Step 1: I Discovered My Sellable Skills

Source: ideogram

I didn’t reinvent the wheel. I simply took what I was already good at — writing, design, and tech — and packaged it as services.

Pro tip: You don’t need to be a genius. You only need to be a few steps ahead of the client you’re helping.

Step 2: I Picked the Right Platforms

Instead of wasting time everywhere, I focused on two places:

Upwork for premium long-term clients.

LinkedIn for building authority and attracting leads.