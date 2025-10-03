ExchangeDEX+
The post How High Can XRP Price Go After Billions Flow Into ETFs in October? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is attracting more attention from institutional players ahead of its upcoming ETF approvals. Data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) shows XRP futures were the fastest contracts ever to hit $1 billion in open interest. In the past four months, trading volumes reached $18 billion, representing about 6 billion XRP, or roughly 6% of …

How High Can XRP Price Go After Billions Flow Into ETFs in October?

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/03 12:19
XRP Price Prediction

The post How High Can XRP Price Go After Billions Flow Into ETFs in October? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP is attracting more attention from institutional players ahead of its upcoming ETF approvals. Data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) shows XRP futures were the fastest contracts ever to hit $1 billion in open interest. In the past four months, trading volumes reached $18 billion, representing about 6 billion XRP, or roughly 6% of the entire supply. On Paul Barron Podcast, analyst Zach Rector says this confirms that serious capital is already flowing into the asset.

ETF Inflows Could Be Billions

With several ETF applications awaiting final decisions in October, predictions for inflows are growing. JPMorgan has estimated between $4 billion and $8 billion in the first year, while Canary Capital predicted as much as $5 billion in the first month. Rector now says inflows could range between $10 billion and $20 billion in year one, citing record futures activity as a leading indicator.

Retail and Pension Funds Add Another Layer

Beyond institutions, ETFs may also attract retail investors through 401(k) accounts and pension funds. This could unlock trillions in potential exposure over time, with money set aside for long-term holding rather than short-term trading. Analysts argue that this type of demand is more stable and could provide a lasting base for XRP’s market growth.

Price Outlook Into October

With XRP trading above $3, attention is now on near-term price targets. The analyst expects the ETF decision itself could push the token toward $4, with resistance likely around $4.50. That represents a possible 50%–60% gain from current levels. While most do not expect XRP to break $5 on this initial move, he argued that approval of multiple ETFs would set the stage for a sustained uptrend.

For many, XRP’s appeal lies in its mix of utility in payments and growing institutional validation. If ETFs see inflows in the tens of billions, XRP could shift from a niche altcoin to a widely held investment product. For now, the market waits on regulatory decisions in October that could determine just how high XRP can climb.

