How High Can Sonic (S) Price Go in October?

Sonic price is making a strong impression on the charts this week. The price is up 11% today, sitting around $0.2726, and trading volume has climbed 15%. A couple of big announcements are behind this fresh momentum, and traders are clearly paying attention. First, CMCC Global announced a $25 million ecosystem fund on September 30.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.