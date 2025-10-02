How High Can Sonic (S) Price Go in October? By: Coinstats 2025/10/02 07:00 Share

Sonic price is making a strong impression on the charts this week. The price is up 11% today, sitting around $0.2726, and trading volume has climbed 15%. A couple of big announcements are behind this fresh momentum, and traders are clearly paying attention. First, CMCC Global announced a $25 million ecosystem fund on September 30.