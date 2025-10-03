How does the world feel about BTC as of October 2025?

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Image created with Ai help.

Bitcoin has been the “golden child” of the Crypto revolution since it’s beginning , also being the first major coin.

For most of that time , people who were into Crypto said simply:

Well well well….that is not the case anymore.

We are entering a new zone or better said we are already in it.

Politicians , news outlets , major corporations and even countries are invested in BTC at the moment.

As I was writing this I intended to make an article more on the analytical part of BTC but I started thinking:

And with the answer to this question we can do so many things. From positing in the long term investing part to small day by day trading strategy to somewhat predicting the impact on other cryptocurrencies , because as we all know BTC moves, so does the 99% of Crypto.