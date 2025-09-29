ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post How a US government shutdown will impact XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The probability of a US government shutdown has climbed to levels not seen in years, with prediction market Kalshi pricing a 73% chance that lawmakers fail to pass a funding bill before the Oct. 1 fiscal deadline. The sharp increase reflects weeks of gridlock in Congress and President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel budget negotiations with Democratic leaders, which narrowed the path toward compromise. Federal agencies will lose authority to spend if lawmakers fail to reach an agreement by midnight on Sept. 30. Consequently, nonessential operations would close, echoing the 34-day standoff during Trump’s first term, which furloughed hundreds of thousands of workers. US Government Shutdown Considering this, both parties have pointed fingers over the impasse. Former President Barack Obama argued that “Republicans would rather shut down the government than help millions of Americans afford health care.” However, the White House countered that Democrats are pushing the nation “to the brink” by jeopardizing funds for veterans, seniors, and law enforcement. How will the US shutdown affect XRP? The consequences of a shutdown would extend beyond Washington, particularly for the crypto sector. XRP, the third-largest crypto asset by market cap, sits at the center of several initiatives tied to government agencies. A shutdown would reduce staffing at regulators such as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), slowing or halting reviews of digital asset filings. This matters because multiple applications for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including those linked to XRP, face October deadlines. Six firms, including Grayscale and 21Shares, have filed for spot XRP ETFs. ETF analyst Nate Geraci described the coming quarter as “enormous” for review calendars, with decisions expected across a range of tokens. So, any disruption in the regulatory workflow could delay approvals. Moreover, because spot ETFs lower barriers for… The post How a US government shutdown will impact XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The probability of a US government shutdown has climbed to levels not seen in years, with prediction market Kalshi pricing a 73% chance that lawmakers fail to pass a funding bill before the Oct. 1 fiscal deadline. The sharp increase reflects weeks of gridlock in Congress and President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel budget negotiations with Democratic leaders, which narrowed the path toward compromise. Federal agencies will lose authority to spend if lawmakers fail to reach an agreement by midnight on Sept. 30. Consequently, nonessential operations would close, echoing the 34-day standoff during Trump’s first term, which furloughed hundreds of thousands of workers. US Government Shutdown Considering this, both parties have pointed fingers over the impasse. Former President Barack Obama argued that “Republicans would rather shut down the government than help millions of Americans afford health care.” However, the White House countered that Democrats are pushing the nation “to the brink” by jeopardizing funds for veterans, seniors, and law enforcement. How will the US shutdown affect XRP? The consequences of a shutdown would extend beyond Washington, particularly for the crypto sector. XRP, the third-largest crypto asset by market cap, sits at the center of several initiatives tied to government agencies. A shutdown would reduce staffing at regulators such as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), slowing or halting reviews of digital asset filings. This matters because multiple applications for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including those linked to XRP, face October deadlines. Six firms, including Grayscale and 21Shares, have filed for spot XRP ETFs. ETF analyst Nate Geraci described the coming quarter as “enormous” for review calendars, with decisions expected across a range of tokens. So, any disruption in the regulatory workflow could delay approvals. Moreover, because spot ETFs lower barriers for…

How a US government shutdown will impact XRP

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 23:57
XRP
XRP$2.3043-6.88%
COM
COM$0.005068-7.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006855-4.45%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05986+2.04%
1
1$0.0176-16.31%

The probability of a US government shutdown has climbed to levels not seen in years, with prediction market Kalshi pricing a 73% chance that lawmakers fail to pass a funding bill before the Oct. 1 fiscal deadline.

The sharp increase reflects weeks of gridlock in Congress and President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel budget negotiations with Democratic leaders, which narrowed the path toward compromise.

Federal agencies will lose authority to spend if lawmakers fail to reach an agreement by midnight on Sept. 30. Consequently, nonessential operations would close, echoing the 34-day standoff during Trump’s first term, which furloughed hundreds of thousands of workers.

US Government Shutdown

Considering this, both parties have pointed fingers over the impasse.

Former President Barack Obama argued that “Republicans would rather shut down the government than help millions of Americans afford health care.”

However, the White House countered that Democrats are pushing the nation “to the brink” by jeopardizing funds for veterans, seniors, and law enforcement.

How will the US shutdown affect XRP?

The consequences of a shutdown would extend beyond Washington, particularly for the crypto sector.

XRP, the third-largest crypto asset by market cap, sits at the center of several initiatives tied to government agencies. A shutdown would reduce staffing at regulators such as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), slowing or halting reviews of digital asset filings.

This matters because multiple applications for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including those linked to XRP, face October deadlines.

Six firms, including Grayscale and 21Shares, have filed for spot XRP ETFs. ETF analyst Nate Geraci described the coming quarter as “enormous” for review calendars, with decisions expected across a range of tokens.

So, any disruption in the regulatory workflow could delay approvals.

Moreover, because spot ETFs lower barriers for institutions and retail investors by offering regulated exposure, delays could weaken the momentum analysts expect to drive new inflows into the digital asset.

Apart from that, Ripple faces a second vulnerability. Its bid for a US national bank charter, a step the company has promoted as crucial for building dollar-linked payment rails, depends on reviews by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

A prolonged shutdown would pause those assessments, postponing a milestone in Ripple’s US strategy.

Impact on XRP price

This uncertainty could also spill into the spot market value of the digital asset.

Despite steady institutional interest, the token has traded in a narrow range under $3 over the past month.

However, technical analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales purchased 120 million XRP in the last 72 hours, signaling renewed confidence in the market.

XRP Whales Accumulation. (Source: Ali Martinez)

This sets the stage for a decisive period in which XRP could hold its ground and potentially build market momentum.

However, this momentum could be flipped if the impending government shutdown reverses investors’ interest in risk-on digital assets like XRP.

XRP Market Data

At the time of press 4:56 pm UTC on Sep. 29, 2025, XRP is ranked #4 by market cap and the price is up 3.05% over the past 24 hours. XRP has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.91 billion. Learn more about XRP ›

Crypto Market Summary

At the time of press 4:56 pm UTC on Sep. 29, 2025, the total crypto market is valued at at $3.9 trillion with a 24-hour volume of $166.68 billion. Bitcoin dominance is currently at 58.08%. Learn more about the crypto market ›

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/how-a-us-government-shutdown-will-impact-xrp/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,953.14
$98,953.14$98,953.14

-2.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,218.70
$3,218.70$3,218.70

-4.96%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3040
$2.3040$2.3040

-5.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.70
$143.70$143.70

-6.17%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16393
$0.16393$0.16393

-5.09%