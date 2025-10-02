Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: RWA tokenized products are not currently suitable for stock trading and have no advantages over traditional trading

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Hong Kong media Ming Pao, Ye Zhiheng, executive director of the intermediary agency department of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in charge of virtual asset transactions, said in an interview with Hong Kong media that WA accounts for less than 1% of the global digital asset management scale (AUM), and transaction volume is far less than 1%. The RWA tokenized products currently on the market are mainly related to fixed-income products (such as money market funds). If they are to be applied to securities trading and settlement, the latency of blockchain technology has no advantage over the high efficiency of traditional exchange trading and settlement systems. It is difficult to cooperate with high-frequency trading and is temporarily unsuitable for stock trading. Ye Zhiheng also revealed that there are about 300 colleagues in the Intermediary Institutions Department of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, 50 of whom are highly involved in the supervision of virtual assets. Their responsibilities include licensing, AML, etc., and they plan to hire external personnel to improve work efficiency. PANews reported on October 2 that according to Hong Kong media Ming Pao, Ye Zhiheng, executive director of the intermediary agency department of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in charge of virtual asset transactions, said in an interview with Hong Kong media that WA accounts for less than 1% of the global digital asset management scale (AUM), and transaction volume is far less than 1%. The RWA tokenized products currently on the market are mainly related to fixed-income products (such as money market funds). If they are to be applied to securities trading and settlement, the latency of blockchain technology has no advantage over the high efficiency of traditional exchange trading and settlement systems. It is difficult to cooperate with high-frequency trading and is temporarily unsuitable for stock trading. Ye Zhiheng also revealed that there are about 300 colleagues in the Intermediary Institutions Department of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, 50 of whom are highly involved in the supervision of virtual assets. Their responsibilities include licensing, AML, etc., and they plan to hire external personnel to improve work efficiency.