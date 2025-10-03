Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks strengthened, with OKEx rising by over 16% at one point. By: PANews 2025/10/03 10:48 Share

PANews reported on October 3rd that Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks strengthened. As of 9:57 AM, OKEx Cloud Chain rose over 16%, Xiong'an Technology rose over 8%, Linekong Interactive rose over 6%, Xinhuo Technology Holdings rose over 5%, and OSL Group rose over 3%. Furthermore, Bitcoin prices surged again. At 10:00 AM Beijing time on October 3rd, Bitcoin surpassed $120,000 per coin.