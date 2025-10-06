ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The extension signals confidence in Leung’s approach as the city positions itself at the forefront of digital asset regulation and […] The post Hong Kong Bets Big on Crypto Future – Extends SFC Chief’s Term to 2028 appeared first on Coindoo.The extension signals confidence in Leung’s approach as the city positions itself at the forefront of digital asset regulation and […] The post Hong Kong Bets Big on Crypto Future – Extends SFC Chief’s Term to 2028 appeared first on Coindoo.

Hong Kong Bets Big on Crypto Future – Extends SFC Chief’s Term to 2028

By: Coindoo
2025/10/06 21:13
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00353-0.28%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13064+4.34%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6277-3.83%

The extension signals confidence in Leung’s approach as the city positions itself at the forefront of digital asset regulation and global financial competitiveness.

Leung’s tenure has coincided with Hong Kong’s transformation into one of the world’s most closely monitored crypto markets. Earlier this year, the city’s stablecoin ordinance officially came into force – creating a licensing structure that forces issuers of fiat-backed stablecoins to maintain complete reserve coverage and undergo oversight by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). The framework also introduced over-collateralization requirements to guard against volatility, setting new standards for risk management in the sector.

Applications for stablecoin licenses closed in late September, with the first approvals expected in early 2026. The initiative aims to balance innovation with protection, allowing Hong Kong to nurture a thriving digital asset market while avoiding the pitfalls that have plagued unregulated jurisdictions.

Regulators have also been quick to caution investors amid rising speculation in “stablecoin-linked” equities. In a joint statement, the SFC and HKMA emphasized that recent market swings were a reminder to stay alert to misinformation and risky hype, particularly on social media. Leung herself warned that investors must “stay clear-minded about the risks involved,” reinforcing her stance on responsible participation in emerging financial markets.

Since taking office in 2023, Leung has pushed to unify oversight of virtual asset trading platforms under strict custody, cybersecurity, and investor-protection standards. This has drawn a wave of interest from both domestic and global service providers eager to operate in a clearly defined regulatory environment. The new framework has also encouraged partnerships with firms developing tokenized assets – marking a convergence between traditional finance and blockchain innovation.

Hong Kong’s resurgence as a listing destination further underscores its growing appeal. Financial officials credit the city’s regulatory transparency and Leung’s pragmatic leadership for attracting IPOs and cross-border capital. Her extended mandate is seen as key to preserving this momentum, ensuring policy consistency as Hong Kong continues to craft one of the world’s most comprehensive approaches to digital finance.

As the city deepens its ties to the virtual asset economy, Leung’s next term will likely focus on refining cross-agency coordination, scaling oversight infrastructure, and securing Hong Kong’s standing as Asia’s most advanced bridge between institutional finance and the digital asset world.

Source: Bloomberg

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Hong Kong Bets Big on Crypto Future – Extends SFC Chief’s Term to 2028 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

The first prediction markets exchange to be regulated by the CFTC, Kalshi, has launched the KalshiEco Hub in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base. The new program aims to bring builders, traders, and content creators onto an expanding ecosystem of blockchain-based prediction markets. The launch of the KalshiEco Hub signals a step toward linking traditional […]
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 16:30
China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

The company said Chinese hackers used its Claude Code system to run agentic cyber intrusions in 30 companies.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05593-4.99%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.8926-5.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:10

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,693.93
$99,693.93$99,693.93

-1.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,240.47
$3,240.47$3,240.47

-4.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3326
$2.3326$2.3326

-4.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.42
$145.42$145.42

-5.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16492
$0.16492$0.16492

-4.52%