ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Historical Risk Levels Say Dogecoin Price Has Not Topped Yet, More Upside Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new technical analysis is suggesting that Dogecoin’s current rally may still have room to grow. According to crypto analyst Kevin, the historical risk levels that usually mark cycle tops are currently nowhere near flashing red for Dogecoin.  Chart analysis of Dogecoin’s historical risk levels shows that the meme coin is still sitting in what looks like a mid-cycle phase, and the kind of overheated price action that preceeds exhaustion has not yet appeared. Dogecoin Historical Risk Levels Point To More Upside Kevin’s latest post on the social media platform X showcased Dogecoin’s historical risk levels in a color-coded chart between 0 and 1, with 0 being the lowest risk and 1 being the highest risk. The chart, which covers many cycles going as far back as 2014, shows moments when risk was at extreme levels and prices were near exhaustion.  Periods of high market exhaustions are classified in warm colors, with red being the highest. For instance, Dogecoin’s all-time high in 2021 was classified by a red risk level. On the other hand, those of low market activity are classified in cool colors, with deep blue being the lowest level of activity. The current reading of 0.52 is far from those red danger zones, which have historically aligned with blow-off tops. Instead, Dogecoin is currently in what Kevin describes as a mid-cycle state. That assessment aligns with the latest price action, which shows Dogecoin now holding above $0.25 after last week’s consolidation between $0.22 and $0.23.  Dogecoin’s Biggest Move Still Ahead? With the latest Dogecoin risk level sitting at around 0.52, this suggests that Dogecoin has not yet entered the type of frenzy that often defines the final phase of a cycle. Therefore, it means that the king of meme coin still has a lot of rally to play… The post Historical Risk Levels Say Dogecoin Price Has Not Topped Yet, More Upside Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new technical analysis is suggesting that Dogecoin’s current rally may still have room to grow. According to crypto analyst Kevin, the historical risk levels that usually mark cycle tops are currently nowhere near flashing red for Dogecoin.  Chart analysis of Dogecoin’s historical risk levels shows that the meme coin is still sitting in what looks like a mid-cycle phase, and the kind of overheated price action that preceeds exhaustion has not yet appeared. Dogecoin Historical Risk Levels Point To More Upside Kevin’s latest post on the social media platform X showcased Dogecoin’s historical risk levels in a color-coded chart between 0 and 1, with 0 being the lowest risk and 1 being the highest risk. The chart, which covers many cycles going as far back as 2014, shows moments when risk was at extreme levels and prices were near exhaustion.  Periods of high market exhaustions are classified in warm colors, with red being the highest. For instance, Dogecoin’s all-time high in 2021 was classified by a red risk level. On the other hand, those of low market activity are classified in cool colors, with deep blue being the lowest level of activity. The current reading of 0.52 is far from those red danger zones, which have historically aligned with blow-off tops. Instead, Dogecoin is currently in what Kevin describes as a mid-cycle state. That assessment aligns with the latest price action, which shows Dogecoin now holding above $0.25 after last week’s consolidation between $0.22 and $0.23.  Dogecoin’s Biggest Move Still Ahead? With the latest Dogecoin risk level sitting at around 0.52, this suggests that Dogecoin has not yet entered the type of frenzy that often defines the final phase of a cycle. Therefore, it means that the king of meme coin still has a lot of rally to play…

Historical Risk Levels Say Dogecoin Price Has Not Topped Yet, More Upside Coming?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:44
Notcoin
NOT$0.000684-2.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00376-7.61%
COM
COM$0.005075-7.92%
MAY
MAY$0.02331-17.10%
NEAR
NEAR$2.391-5.34%

A new technical analysis is suggesting that Dogecoin’s current rally may still have room to grow. According to crypto analyst Kevin, the historical risk levels that usually mark cycle tops are currently nowhere near flashing red for Dogecoin. 

Chart analysis of Dogecoin’s historical risk levels shows that the meme coin is still sitting in what looks like a mid-cycle phase, and the kind of overheated price action that preceeds exhaustion has not yet appeared.

Dogecoin Historical Risk Levels Point To More Upside

Kevin’s latest post on the social media platform X showcased Dogecoin’s historical risk levels in a color-coded chart between 0 and 1, with 0 being the lowest risk and 1 being the highest risk. The chart, which covers many cycles going as far back as 2014, shows moments when risk was at extreme levels and prices were near exhaustion. 

Periods of high market exhaustions are classified in warm colors, with red being the highest. For instance, Dogecoin’s all-time high in 2021 was classified by a red risk level. On the other hand, those of low market activity are classified in cool colors, with deep blue being the lowest level of activity.

The current reading of 0.52 is far from those red danger zones, which have historically aligned with blow-off tops. Instead, Dogecoin is currently in what Kevin describes as a mid-cycle state. That assessment aligns with the latest price action, which shows Dogecoin now holding above $0.25 after last week’s consolidation between $0.22 and $0.23. 

Dogecoin’s Biggest Move Still Ahead?

With the latest Dogecoin risk level sitting at around 0.52, this suggests that Dogecoin has not yet entered the type of frenzy that often defines the final phase of a cycle. Therefore, it means that the king of meme coin still has a lot of rally to play out, and there’s the possibility of charting a path to a new all-time high if crypto market conditions provide the right backdrop. We have not had that type of price action yet this cycle.

Kevin’s latest update builds on observations he made earlier in August, where he noted the importance of monthly Stoch RSI crosses during bull market environments. Whenever Dogecoin registered such crosses outside of bear markets, the result was a massive upside rally. At that time, the Stoch RSI was climbing from the 13 level, and this is associated with weak momentum turning into strength.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.2554, meaning it is up by about 12.5% in the past 24 hours. Given the current setup and the possibility of a Spot Dogecoin ETF hitting the US market soon, it is reasonable to expect that Dogecoin could climb much higher before it enters the overheated territory. In this case, hitting the $1 price level is not out of the question.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dogecoin/dogecoin-has-not-topped-yet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006158-6.65%
Allo
RWA$0.003989-4.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.57%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.003768-7.51%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000537-6.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,168.95
$99,168.95$99,168.95

-2.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,225.41
$3,225.41$3,225.41

-4.76%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3081
$2.3081$2.3081

-5.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.48
$144.48$144.48

-5.66%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16439
$0.16439$0.16439

-4.82%