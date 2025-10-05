ExchangeDEX+
Hints And Answer For Sunday, October 5

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 09:09
How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Another Sunday, another Wordle to solve. And there was much rejoicing. It’s the first weekend of October and still quite lovely outside, but I’m already starting to sense the change in weather. The slow spread of autumn. The promise of winter. It all happens too fast. Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow. Oh well. No sense in dwelling on something as predictable and inevitable as change. Let’s solve this Wordle instead!

Looking for Saturday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SHIRE (138 words remaining)

The Hint: One way to travel.

The Clue: This Wordle ends with a vowel.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SHIRE was an okay, but certainly not great, opening guess today. LOAMY cut the 138 words I had remaining down to 12, which wasn’t ideal. The Wordle Bot told me my third guess—PLATE—was inefficient and suggested “CADGE” instead. A word I’ve never even heard before. Thanks for the advice, buddy. I had two words to choose from at this point: PLANE or PLACE and I just winged it. Like a PLANE has wings.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

We tied today so that’s 0 points all around and our October totals remain:

Erik: 5 points

Wordle Bot: 3 point

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word plane comes from the Latin planus, meaning “flat, level, or even.”

From planus came the Old French plan and later the Middle English plain or playne, referring to a flat surface. The noun plane (as in a flat geometric surface or a level of existence) and the verb to plane (to make smooth or flat) both stem from this root. The same origin also gave us plain, plan, and planet (originally “wandering” stars that didn’t follow the fixed plane of the heavens).

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/10/04/todays-wordle-1569-hints-and-answer-for-sunday-october-5/

