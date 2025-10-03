Here’s Why This Expert Says Cardano ADA Will Break the Internet By: Coinstats 2025/10/03 09:30 Share

Cardano has been making waves again after Charles Hoskinson said the blockchain could one day “break the internet.” That’s a big claim, and it comes as ADA shows fresh momentum in the market. At the moment, ADA price is trading around $0.860, up more than 6% in the past day and outpacing many top coins.