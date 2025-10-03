Here’s Why This Expert Says Cardano ADA Will Break the Internet

Cardano has been making waves again after Charles Hoskinson said the blockchain could one day “break the internet.” That’s a big claim, and it comes as ADA shows fresh momentum in the market. At the moment, ADA price is trading around $0.860, up more than 6% in the past day and outpacing many top coins.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.