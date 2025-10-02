Here’s why the gold price and Swiss franc (CHF) are soaring this year

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Gold price and the Swiss franc are soaring this year, while the US Dollar Index is plunging as investors embrace their role as safe haven assets amid soaring risks. The USD/CHF exchange rate plunged to 0.7964, down from 13.50% from the year-to-date high, while gold price has jumped to $3,865. Gold has jumped by almost 50% from the year-to-date low.Gold and Swiss franc have become safe-haven assets The main reason why the Swiss franc and the gold price have soared this year is because of the ongoing safe-haven demand because of Donald Trump’s policies.The first main risk that pushed these assets higher was Trump’s tariff policies, which have affected all countries. His plan has placed a minimum tariff rate of 10%, with countries like India and Brazil receiving a 50% levy on most of their items.The other main risk has been on the Federal Reserve, whose independence has been affected by some Trump policies. Trump considered firing Jay Powell earlier this year after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rejected his calls for a large interest rate cut.While he has not fired Powell, he has attempted to fire Lisa Cook, accusing her of mortgage fraud. Just this week, the Federal Reserve allowed her to serve at the central bank as her case goes on in lower courts.Firing Fed officials would be risky for the US economy as has happened with the Turkish lira, which has plunged to a record low because of the lack of central bank independence.The two safe-haven assets also reacted to Trump’s flagship Big Beautiful Bill, which he signed into law a few months ago. This policy will add trillions into the US deficit in the coming years. However, on the positive side, the impact will be offset by Trump’s tariffs, which will bring in over $4 trillion in the next decade.Federal Reserve interest rate cutsGold price and the Swiss franc have jumped as investors reacted to the recent Federal Reserve interest rate cut and the rising odds of more in the future.The bank decided to slash interest rates by 0.25% and hinted of more to come, citing the weak jobs numbers.Odds of more Fed cuts rose on Wednesday after the US government shutdown happened and after ADP published weak non-farm payrolls data.The government shutdown happened as Democrats and Republicans disagreed on how to fund the government. Democrats are using their leverage to demand healthcare spending, while Republicans want a clean spending package. A report by ADP on Thursday showed that the economy lost 36,000 jobs in September, lower than the expected increase of 50,000. Therefore, the weak job numbers and the government shutdown mean that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month.More rate cuts will happen in 2026 when Trump replaces Jerome Powell when his term ends.As such, there are rising odds that the gold price and the Swiss franc will keep soaring this year. In a note on Thursday, Goldman Sachs said that gold has more upside, citing the ongoing robust inflows in gold ETFs.Goldman also noted that central banks were boosting their gold holdings this year. Indeed, data show that global central banks now hold more gold than the US dollar in their reserves, a trend that will accelerate in the coming years. The post Here’s why the gold price and Swiss franc (CHF) are soaring this year appeared first on InvezzGold price and the Swiss franc are soaring this year, while the US Dollar Index is plunging as investors embrace their role as safe haven assets amid soaring risks. The USD/CHF exchange rate plunged to 0.7964, down from 13.50% from the year-to-date high, while gold price has jumped to $3,865. Gold has jumped by almost 50% from the year-to-date low.Gold and Swiss franc have become safe-haven assets The main reason why the Swiss franc and the gold price have soared this year is because of the ongoing safe-haven demand because of Donald Trump’s policies.The first main risk that pushed these assets higher was Trump’s tariff policies, which have affected all countries. His plan has placed a minimum tariff rate of 10%, with countries like India and Brazil receiving a 50% levy on most of their items.The other main risk has been on the Federal Reserve, whose independence has been affected by some Trump policies. Trump considered firing Jay Powell earlier this year after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rejected his calls for a large interest rate cut.While he has not fired Powell, he has attempted to fire Lisa Cook, accusing her of mortgage fraud. Just this week, the Federal Reserve allowed her to serve at the central bank as her case goes on in lower courts.Firing Fed officials would be risky for the US economy as has happened with the Turkish lira, which has plunged to a record low because of the lack of central bank independence.The two safe-haven assets also reacted to Trump’s flagship Big Beautiful Bill, which he signed into law a few months ago. This policy will add trillions into the US deficit in the coming years. However, on the positive side, the impact will be offset by Trump’s tariffs, which will bring in over $4 trillion in the next decade.Federal Reserve interest rate cutsGold price and the Swiss franc have jumped as investors reacted to the recent Federal Reserve interest rate cut and the rising odds of more in the future.The bank decided to slash interest rates by 0.25% and hinted of more to come, citing the weak jobs numbers.Odds of more Fed cuts rose on Wednesday after the US government shutdown happened and after ADP published weak non-farm payrolls data.The government shutdown happened as Democrats and Republicans disagreed on how to fund the government. Democrats are using their leverage to demand healthcare spending, while Republicans want a clean spending package. A report by ADP on Thursday showed that the economy lost 36,000 jobs in September, lower than the expected increase of 50,000. Therefore, the weak job numbers and the government shutdown mean that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month.More rate cuts will happen in 2026 when Trump replaces Jerome Powell when his term ends.As such, there are rising odds that the gold price and the Swiss franc will keep soaring this year. In a note on Thursday, Goldman Sachs said that gold has more upside, citing the ongoing robust inflows in gold ETFs.Goldman also noted that central banks were boosting their gold holdings this year. Indeed, data show that global central banks now hold more gold than the US dollar in their reserves, a trend that will accelerate in the coming years. The post Here’s why the gold price and Swiss franc (CHF) are soaring this year appeared first on Invezz

Here’s why the gold price and Swiss franc (CHF) are soaring this year

By: Coinstats
2025/10/02 12:16
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.799-1.11%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.1725-15.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.173-6.45%
Gold ETFs

Gold price and the Swiss franc are soaring this year, while the US Dollar Index is plunging as investors embrace their role as safe haven assets amid soaring risks. The USD/CHF exchange rate plunged to 0.7964, down from 13.50% from the year-to-date high, while gold price has jumped to $3,865. Gold has jumped by almost 50% from the year-to-date low.

Gold and Swiss franc have become safe-haven assets 

The main reason why the Swiss franc and the gold price have soared this year is because of the ongoing safe-haven demand because of Donald Trump’s policies.

The first main risk that pushed these assets higher was Trump’s tariff policies, which have affected all countries. His plan has placed a minimum tariff rate of 10%, with countries like India and Brazil receiving a 50% levy on most of their items.

The other main risk has been on the Federal Reserve, whose independence has been affected by some Trump policies. Trump considered firing Jay Powell earlier this year after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rejected his calls for a large interest rate cut.

While he has not fired Powell, he has attempted to fire Lisa Cook, accusing her of mortgage fraud. Just this week, the Federal Reserve allowed her to serve at the central bank as her case goes on in lower courts.

Firing Fed officials would be risky for the US economy as has happened with the Turkish lira, which has plunged to a record low because of the lack of central bank independence.

The two safe-haven assets also reacted to Trump’s flagship Big Beautiful Bill, which he signed into law a few months ago. This policy will add trillions into the US deficit in the coming years. However, on the positive side, the impact will be offset by Trump’s tariffs, which will bring in over $4 trillion in the next decade.

Federal Reserve interest rate cuts

Gold price and the Swiss franc have jumped as investors reacted to the recent Federal Reserve interest rate cut and the rising odds of more in the future.

The bank decided to slash interest rates by 0.25% and hinted of more to come, citing the weak jobs numbers.

Odds of more Fed cuts rose on Wednesday after the US government shutdown happened and after ADP published weak non-farm payrolls data.

The government shutdown happened as Democrats and Republicans disagreed on how to fund the government. Democrats are using their leverage to demand healthcare spending, while Republicans want a clean spending package. 

A report by ADP on Thursday showed that the economy lost 36,000 jobs in September, lower than the expected increase of 50,000. 

Therefore, the weak job numbers and the government shutdown mean that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month.

More rate cuts will happen in 2026 when Trump replaces Jerome Powell when his term ends.

As such, there are rising odds that the gold price and the Swiss franc will keep soaring this year. In a note on Thursday, Goldman Sachs said that gold has more upside, citing the ongoing robust inflows in gold ETFs.

Goldman also noted that central banks were boosting their gold holdings this year. Indeed, data show that global central banks now hold more gold than the US dollar in their reserves, a trend that will accelerate in the coming years. 

The post Here’s why the gold price and Swiss franc (CHF) are soaring this year appeared first on Invezz

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,924.56
$98,924.56$98,924.56

-2.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,218.06
$3,218.06$3,218.06

-4.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3036
$2.3036$2.3036

-5.36%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.62
$143.62$143.62

-6.22%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16386
$0.16386$0.16386

-5.13%