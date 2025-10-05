Here’s What Bitcoin Whales Are Accumulating as Congressman Begich Pushes Bitcoin Reserve Plan

While Congressman Nick Begich pushes for a grand plan to build a U.S. reserve of bitcoins, institutional and whale action on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency is picking up tempo. But what is surprising most analysts is that these same whales are not putting all of their capital into Bitcoin, they are investing in high-upside altcoins, and one of the best picks is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

At just $0.035 and already over 55% sold out in Stage 6 of its presale, Mutuum Finance is attracting whale-sized attention due to its two-layer lending infrastructure built to generate sustainable returns. With more than 16,750 investors and $16.8 million+ raised, many institutional investors now are diversifying into Mutuum Finance as a high-conviction hedge alongside Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s Strategic Position Enlarges as U.S. Legislators Call for a National Reserve

Bitcoin’s role in the global financial system could surge to the level of billions with U.S. legislators calling for its inclusion in the country’s strategic reserves. Rep. Nick Begich and Sen. Cynthia Lummis have introduced the BITCOIN Act, a landmark bill that would purchase one million BTC in five years via budget-neutral mechanisms. The bill follows the lead of an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump, blocking the government from selling off seized crypto assets and instead keeping them as a permanent “digital stockpile.” Begich argues that diversifying the gold-dominant national balance sheet with Bitcoin would make America economically safer and more competitive in the digital economy.

With institutional belief in Bitcoin becoming more firm, the large traders are diversifying too, and it is here that young altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are increasingly finding themselves on their radar screens as second-tier high-upside wagers.

MUTM Presale Momentum Picks Up Pace

MUTM tokens are currently going for $0.035 in Presale Round 6, an increase of 16.17% over the previous round. Demand from investors remains very high with over 16,750 investors already pouring in over $16.8 million to date.

While attempting to make the platform safer, Mutuum Finance has launched recently a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, and white-hat developers and hackers are invited to report bugs. Four severity levels of bugs, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, have been used so that bugs could be detected and corrected early on.

The protocol is supported by strong collateral management that makes the network and participants secure. Unlimited collateral ratio, lending ability, and deposit ability are among the security attributes that make it safe. Remedy of real-time undercollateral positions and fees and penalties stabilize the platform and reduce systemic risk.

Efficiency is at the core of the Mutuum Finance model. By maximizing Loan-to-Value (LTV) rates and taking overcollateralized positions, the protocol interacts with all available capital with aggressive guards. Reserve requirements provide to serve as a cushion against market volatility with overlying reserves to borrow against in riskier assets to hedge against volatility.

Mutuum Finance Announces Upcoming Lending & Borrowing Protocol Launch

Mutuum Finance has unveiled the development of its lending and borrowing protocol, reiterating its commitment to providing wider decentralized finance solutions. The release V1 will be available in the Sepolia Testnet during Q4 2025 and will feature vital elements such as a liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, liquidator bot, and more. ETH and USDT will be the initial assets for borrowing, lending, and collateral and the backbone of a dynamic and strong DeFi platform.

Mutuum Finance is reshaping decentralized finance on three fundamental axes: long-term viability, trust, and usability. Its secure, scalable borrowing and lending platform is introducing DeFi to institutions and retail investors.

Whereas lawmakers are calling for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve, whales are diversifying their bets away from BTC, and the top pick among them is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). As $0.035 and over 55% sold with $16.8M raised, MUTM’s twin lending architecture, solid security, and imminent DeFi protocol launch make it a high-leverage hedge and one of the strongest altcoins in 2025.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/heres-what-bitcoin-whales-are-accumulating-as-congressman-begich-pushes-bitcoin-reserve-plan/