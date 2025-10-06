Grayscale Pioneers the Next Era of Crypto ETFs with Ethereum and Solana Staking

TLDR

Grayscale Investments has launched a groundbreaking initiative with the introduction of staking into its crypto exchange-traded products. The move positions the firm at the forefront of innovation as it becomes the first to offer staking through U.S.-listed spot crypto ETFs. This development marks a significant milestone for the digital asset market, as the new Grayscale staking ETF products reshape how market participants access yield from blockchain networks.

Ethereum Exposure Gains Staking Advantage

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) are now the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETFs to offer staking capabilities. These Grayscale staking ETF offerings allow exposure to Ether’s price while generating additional staking yield through institutional-grade infrastructure. Both ETHE and ETH are listed on NYSE Arca and focus on passive staking via a network of trusted validators.

While ETHE holds over 1 million ETH, ETH offers a scaled-down version for diversified strategies. Grayscale structures its staking to remain compliant, relying on third-party custodians to ensure transparent reward distribution. The staking rewards are disclosed alongside management fees, maintaining clarity and accessibility for all account types.

These ETFs are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 meaning they operate outside certain mutual fund regulations. However, they retain their focus on spot exposure while introducing a compliant path to staking rewards. This integration combines blockchain utility with traditional financial structures.

Solana Trust Joins the Staking Framework

Grayscale has activated staking in its Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL), listed on the OTCQX exchange. While not yet an exchange-traded product, GSOL now offers one of the few pathways to Solana staking through a traditional brokerage. It brings Solana’s proof-of-stake network into regulated portfolios without requiring technical setup.

The firm plans to pursue an uplisting of GSOL to an exchange-traded product, pending regulatory approval. If approved, it would become one of the first spot Solana ETPs with staking. This transition may open the door to broader Solana access in institutional portfolios.

Staking through GSOL supports Solana network security while enabling reward generation from locked assets. This aligns with Grayscale’s goal of offering staking while maintaining liquidity and fund structure integrity. The Grayscale staking ETF model continues to evolve with SOL added to its staking lineup.

Expanding Blockchain Access Through Innovation

Grayscale’s latest update follows extensive discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission throughout 2025. The meetings centered on creating a compliant staking framework within regulated ETF models. The firm successfully addressed concerns regarding yield clarity and asset custody.

The Grayscale staking ETF framework integrates staking without exposing holders to direct network risks. The firm uses validators and custodians to mitigate operational complexity. Grayscale continues to build investor trust through education, launching a report titled “Staking 101” to explain core mechanics and rewards.

With approximately $35 billion in assets under management, Grayscale signals its long-term commitment to compliant crypto exposure. It plans to extend staking to additional products while keeping its focus on transparency, regulation, and passive income generation. The launch marks a new era for staking as a mainstream strategy within U.S. financial markets.

