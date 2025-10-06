ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Grayscale’s ETHE, ETH, and GSOL products will start offering staking rewards for Ethereum and Solana. A major investment manager made a move that could fundamentally change how crypto ETFs work. On Monday, Oct. 6, Grayscale added staking capabilities to its…Grayscale’s ETHE, ETH, and GSOL products will start offering staking rewards for Ethereum and Solana. A major investment manager made a move that could fundamentally change how crypto ETFs work. On Monday, Oct. 6, Grayscale added staking capabilities to its…

Grayscale launches staking for its Ethereum and Solana ETFs

By: Crypto.news
2025/10/06 21:06
Ethereum
ETH$3,236.69-5.71%
Major
MAJOR$0.09473-5.98%
Movement
MOVE$0.05419-6.00%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139921+0.74%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05954+2.86%

Grayscale’s ETHE, ETH, and GSOL products will start offering staking rewards for Ethereum and Solana.

Summary
  • Grayscale’s ETHE, ETH, and GSOL ETPs will start offering staking rewards
  • The move will enable users to gain passive yield on their holdings
  • Regulatory clarity enabled staking ETFs, but it introduces new risks

A major investment manager made a move that could fundamentally change how crypto ETFs work. On Monday, Oct. 6, Grayscale added staking capabilities to its Ethereum and Solana products. Specifically, this includes the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF, the Ethereum Mini Trust ETF, and the Grayscale Solana Trust.

Notably, the Grayscale Solana Trust now offers investors one of the only ways to access Solana (SOL) staking through the traditional market. What’s more, pending GSOL’s approval as an ETP, it is likely to become the first to offer Solana staking rewards.

Grayscale offers Solana and Ethereum staking

Exchange-traded products offer traditional investors a safe and regulated way to hold digital assets. Still, combining these products with staking rewards has raised regulatory questions, some of which remain unresolved.

Specifically, reports suggest that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission remains cautious when it comes to staking ETFs. Despite an overall pro-crypto stance, in several cases the agency has delayed approval of such products.

According to Grayscale, ETFs with staking rewards give investors both exposure to the underlying asset and passive income. For Grayscale, digital assets are its primary focus, with the firm holding approximately $35 billion in assets under management.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

The first prediction markets exchange to be regulated by the CFTC, Kalshi, has launched the KalshiEco Hub in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base. The new program aims to bring builders, traders, and content creators onto an expanding ecosystem of blockchain-based prediction markets. The launch of the KalshiEco Hub signals a step toward linking traditional […]
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 16:30
China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

The company said Chinese hackers used its Claude Code system to run agentic cyber intrusions in 30 companies.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05593-4.99%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.8926-5.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:10

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,624.28
$99,624.28$99,624.28

-1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,236.69
$3,236.69$3,236.69

-4.43%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3287
$2.3287$2.3287

-4.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.20
$145.20$145.20

-5.19%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16479
$0.16479$0.16479

-4.59%