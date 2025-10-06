Grayscale Launches Staking for Ethereum and Solana Trusts By: CoinPedia 2025/10/06 18:52 Share

The post Grayscale Launches Staking for Ethereum and Solana Trusts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Grayscale has taken a groundbreaking step by offering staking on its Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ($ETH) and Ethereum Trust ETF ($ETHE), the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETFs to do so. Additionally, its Solana Trust ($GSOL) has activated staking and, pending approval, will become one of the first spot Solana ETPs with staking. This innovation unlocks new earning opportunities for investors within traditional brokerage platforms, blending ease of access with crypto rewards.