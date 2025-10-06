Grayscale Launches First US Spot Crypto ETPs with Staking

Key Points: Grayscale introduces the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs with staking for Ethereum and Solana.

This innovation aims to enhance institutional investor returns through staking.

Projected yields and market dominance indicate a strategic move to capitalize on staking opportunities.

Grayscale Investments has launched the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs supporting staking for Ethereum and Solana, making a landmark move in the regulated digital asset sector.

This initiative enhances institutional access to staking, potentially increasing demand and returns for Ethereum and Solana, while underscoring Grayscale’s strategic position in the evolving market landscape.

Market Reaction and Future Implications of Grayscale’s Staking Services

Grayscale Investments has unveiled its Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE), Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH), and Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) as the first spot crypto ETPs in the U.S. to support staking. This move aims to capture long-term value appreciation from these networks while integrating staking to enhance financial products. By offering staking, Grayscale seeks to lead in regulated digital asset markets.

Staking, now part of Grayscale’s strategy, lets investors earn yields on ETH and SOL. With over 40,000 ETH staked in ETHE alone, yielding a projected annual return of 2.06%, the integration is significant.

Market reactions, including cautious optimism from investor communities, suggest Grayscale’s innovation could drive institutional engagement. Despite no major public statements from key opinion leaders, the broader market appears receptive to these newly staking-enabled offerings. Peter Mintzberg, CEO of Grayscale Investments, remarked, “This demonstrates our first-mover innovation and highlights that Grayscale’s platform is uniquely positioned to transform new opportunities like staking into investor value.”

Market Data and Future Outlook

Did you know? ETHE and ETH collectively control almost 50% of U.S. ETF-tracked Ethereum assets, a dominance likely to boost with this staking option.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,576.90, with a market cap of $552.45 billion, holding a 13.03% market dominance. Over the past 90 days, ETH’s price has increased by 78.52%, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $31.11 billion, which has dropped by 26.10% recently.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:54 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Grayscale’s staking introduction might prompt financial and technological advancements. Discussion on cryptocurrency trends and predictions suggest that bold moves like these could encourage regulatory clarity and provoke increased staking participation across similar financial products, echoing successful strategies seen overseas.