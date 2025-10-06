Grayscale Launches First Spot Crypto ETPs with Staking in the US, Supporting Ethereum and Solana Products

PANews reported on October 6th that Grayscale Investments, one of the world's largest digital asset investment platforms, announced that its Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) have become the first listed spot crypto ETPs in the United States to support staking. Additionally, Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) has also activated staking. By introducing staking to its Ethereum and Solana products, Grayscale aims to provide investors with opportunities to capture the long-term value appreciation and returns of these networks. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg stated that this demonstrates the company's "first-mover innovation" and emphasized that its platform is uniquely positioned to transform new opportunities like staking into investor value. GSOL is expected to become one of the first spot Solana ETPs to support staking after receiving regulatory approval to upgrade to an exchange-traded product. PANews reported on October 6th that Grayscale Investments, one of the world's largest digital asset investment platforms, announced that its Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) have become the first listed spot crypto ETPs in the United States to support staking. Additionally, Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) has also activated staking. By introducing staking to its Ethereum and Solana products, Grayscale aims to provide investors with opportunities to capture the long-term value appreciation and returns of these networks. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg stated that this demonstrates the company's "first-mover innovation" and emphasized that its platform is uniquely positioned to transform new opportunities like staking into investor value. GSOL is expected to become one of the first spot Solana ETPs to support staking after receiving regulatory approval to upgrade to an exchange-traded product.