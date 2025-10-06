Grayscale debuts first Ethereum and Solana ETFs offering staking rewards

Key Takeaways

Grayscale launched the first US-listed spot ETFs for Ethereum and Solana that offer staking rewards.

Investors can earn staking rewards on ETH and SOL through Grayscale’s institutional custodians and validator partners.

Grayscale Investments announced Monday that its Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) have become the first US-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking. The firm simultaneously activated staking for its Solana Trust (GSOL), listed on OTCQX.

The staking feature allows investors to gain exposure to the Ethereum and Solana networks while maintaining the funds’ primary objectives of providing spot crypto exposure.

Grayscale will implement passive staking through institutional custodians and diverse validator providers to help secure the underlying protocols.

Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg said the firm’s latest staking rollout for Ethereum and Solana funds shows its focus on staying ahead of the market. He added that Grayscale’s size and track record give it the tools to translate staking opportunities into long-term value for investors.

Grayscale, which manages approximately $35 billion in assets, plans to expand staking to additional products while focusing on education and transparent reporting. The company recently published an educational report titled “Staking 101: Secure the Blockchain, Earn Rewards” to explain the mechanics and benefits of staking to investors.

Launched as a spot crypto ETF last July, the ETHE fund had over 1 million ETH as of October 3. It ranks as the second-largest spot Ether ETF in the US behind BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust.