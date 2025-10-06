ExchangeDEX+
Grayscale Becomes First to Add Staking to US Spot Ethereum ETFs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 21:38
Key Notes

  • Grayscale clarified that ETHE and ETH don’t have the same regulatory requirements as other ETFs.
  • The firm also activated staking for its Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL).
  • Grayscale is a first-mover in staking-enabled spot ETFs.

Digital asset manager Grayscale Assets Management announced its plans to introduce staking for its existing spot Ethereum ETFs. This is the first of its kind development in Ethereum ETFs, and comes despite the ongoing US shutdown.

ETH
$4 597



24h volatility:
1.3%


Market cap:
$555.22 B



Vol. 24h:
$29.14 B

price is showing strength once again as it approaches the $4,600 mark.

Grayscale Introduces Staking to Its Two Spot Ethereum ETFs

In a significant and first move in the crypto space, digital asset manager Grayscale announced the launch of a staking facility for its US-listed spot Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH). The latest decision comes as the Ethereum price bounces back and is eyeing a breakout to new all-time highs.


With these staking features, Grayscale aims to provide investors with exposure to the long-term value growth of the Ethereum network. At the same time, it will preserve the funds’ primary objectives, with ETHE and ETH providing spot Ether exposure.

Grayscale noted that ETHE and ETH are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and are therefore not subject to the same regulations or protections as 40 Act-registered ETFs and mutual funds.

On the other hand, other Ethereum ETFs from US issuers, such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and Ark Invest, still need to obtain SEC approval for the staking feature. This is a crucial decision as introducing staking will further amplify the yields for investors, driving greater institutional inflows.

Introducing Staking to Solana Trust (GSOL)

In addition to Ethereum ETFs, Grayscale has also introduced staking to its Solana Trust (GSOL). This will provide investors with a traditional brokerage route to earn

SOL
$234.3



24h volatility:
1.4%


Market cap:
$127.78 B



Vol. 24h:
$6.06 B

staking rewards.

The firm has filed with the U.S. SEC to convert GSOL into an ETF under the 1933 Act. However, this is not the first Solana staking ETF currently available on the market. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF (SSK), which is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940, has recently begun trading.

It offers direct spot SOL exposure alongside rewards generated from on-chain staking. Since its launch in July, the Rex Osprey Solana staking ETF has grown its assets under management to $404 million.

The decision comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is navigating the ongoing US government shutdown. Market analysts believe that this could further delay the decision for several crypto ETFs, scheduled for October.

next

